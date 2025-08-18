Weaponization Czar Warns January 6th Committee

Anyone from the January 6th committee that did not receive a preemptive pardon from President Biden before he left office might be asked to answer questions.

The Trump administration’s weaponization czar, Ed Martin, whose job is under Attorney General Pam Bondi, talked to Fox News about investigating the committee.

In response to a question by “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo about whether there is criminality regarding the defunct committee and whether they destroyed evidence, Martin responded that “trust me, a lot of … people did not get a pardon that were involved in the select committee, and they ought to be keeping an eye on their mailbox, because there’s a lot to be asked about.”

BARTIROMO: What about the January 6 committee? Did they destroy evidence? Is there criminality there?



ED MARTIN: Of course. Trust me, a lot of people did not get a pardon that were involved in the select committee, and they ought to be keeping an eye on their mailbox. pic.twitter.com/xRelaTtlyp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 17, 2025

Right before leaving office, Biden pardoned any lawmaker or staffer involved with the committee, or D.C. and U.S. Capitol police officers who testified before it, stating at the time that “[B]aseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families. Even when individuals have done nothing wrong — and in fact have done the right thing — and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage reputations and finances.”

However, the pardons may have not been legitimate, considering that the Trump administration is probing if Biden aides used an autopen for signing off on executive actions in order to hide the former president’s health issues.

In reference to his other job at the Justice Department as the pardon attorney, Martin said that he’s in on investigating the legitimacy of the Biden pardons.

“I can tell you we’re investigating how the pardons were granted," Martin said. "It was not like anything in the history of America what Joe Biden — not Joe Biden, his staffers did, not just with the autopen, but with faking him out on the memos. More to come, Maria. I’m telling you, Pam Bondi has let us loose, and when this comes out, it’ll take the whole of these people’s hoaxes down. And we’re doing it bit by bit. And it’s fantastic. It’s a great privilege."

