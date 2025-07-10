This Dem Rep Tried to Slip in This Lie About Medicaid, but Scott...
You'll Never Guess What the Dem Senator Who Got Manhandled by Federal Agents...
The Roots of Leftist Rage
Log Off Social Media and Return to the Real Things
Americans Trading Climate Alarmism for Energy Abundance
PolitiFact Seeks to Spoil the Spin of Scott Jennings
The Palestinians: It's Complicated
The Gender Gap Grows Wider and Wider
How to Destroy a City Without Bombs: Mamdani’s Rent Control Plan
A Bold First Step in Dismantling the National Firearms Act
WHO’s Sin Tax Scheme Is a War on the Working Class
US Support for Israel Remains Strong
Congressman May Run Against Ossoff to Flip Senate Seat
Ex-CIA Officer Claims Deep State Likely Destroyed Epstein Files
Tipsheet

Pence Calls Tillis’s Criticism of Hegseth ‘Not Fair’

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | July 10, 2025 11:00 PM
AP Photo/Morry Gash

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday defended Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth against criticism from Senator Thom Tillis, R-NC, adding that the criticism was unfair.

Advertisement

“I don’t think it’s fair. I’ve known Pete Hegseth a long time — he’s someone who’s worn the uniform,” Pence told CNN. “I’m told that we’re exceeding goals in every branch of our armed forces, and so all of that is welcome news and positive.”

Tillis had criticized Hegseth the day prior, suggesting that he was disappointed in Hegseth and would not vote to confirm him to his position if he would be voting today.

“I am beginning to wonder if maybe [the Senate] Armed Services [Committee] was a little bit generous with respect to their assessment of his capabilities as a manager of the world’s largest, most complex and arguably, consequential organization. If all I had was the information on the day of the vote, I’d certainly vote for him again, but now, I have the information of him being a manager and I don’t think that his probationary period’s been very positive,” Tillis told CNN.

Tillis announced recently that he will not be seeking a third term in the Senate after his current term ends.

Recommended

This Dem Rep Tried to Slip in This Lie About Medicaid, but Scott Jennings Was Ready Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Pence added that he is “very encouraged overall with the president’s leadership and his team at the Pentagon.”

“Our airmen did an incredible job after the president made that courageous decision to launch U.S. forces,” Pence also said, in reference to the surprise U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities last month.

Tillis was one of two Republicans who voted against President Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill.

In his statement where he said he would not run for reelection, Tillis said that “I look forward to having the pure freedom to call the balls and strikes as I see fit and representing the great people of North Carolina to the best of my ability.”

Tags:

THOM TILLIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Dem Rep Tried to Slip in This Lie About Medicaid, but Scott Jennings Was Ready Matt Vespa
A NYC Man Tried to Set Up a Date. Things Took a Turn When the Woman Asked Him This Question. Matt Vespa
You'll Never Guess What the Dem Senator Who Got Manhandled by Federal Agents Is Pushing for Right Now Matt Vespa
John Brennan's MSNBC Meltdown Was Hard to Watch Townhall Video
The Roots of Leftist Rage Victor Davis Hanson
Elon Will Be Back and Everything Will Be Fine Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Dem Rep Tried to Slip in This Lie About Medicaid, but Scott Jennings Was Ready Matt Vespa
Advertisement