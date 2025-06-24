Ceasefire Gives Iranian People Opportunity to ‘Rise Up,’ Says Israeli Ambassador

The ceasefire between Israel and Iran is important for both countries, according to Israel's ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter.

For Iranians, the ceasefire will give the opportunity to “rise up and say we've had enough. We've had enough of freedom deprivation,” Leiter said, noting that the timing is opportune.

“Having a ceasefire after the ballistic missile production, the enrichment facilities have been decimated, after people have expressed freedom in Iran that they haven't expressed for so many years,” Leiter said.

“If we have facilitated the ability for 80 million, 90 million Iranians to be free, then we will have done something that history will judge us very judiciously and flatteringly for what we've accomplished,” Leiter continued.

The ceasefire is important for Israel as well, since, assuming it sticks, effectively eliminates the everlasting threat of Iran and its terror-proxies.

“The most important thing is that we have removed the threat to our existence from over our heads. This black cloud that hung over us of a nuclear Iran threatening to annihilate us has been removed. And that's the bottom line,” Leiter said.

Former U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman said similarly about Iran over the weekend, stating that, should there be regime change, it should come from the Iranian people themselves.

President Trump announced the ceasefire Monday, posting on Truth Social:

Vice President JD Vance told Fox News that Trump was responsible for ending the war and ending Iran’s nuclear weapons capabilities.

“For Israel – think about this – they’ve accomplished an important military objective. They’ve helped us destroy the Iranian nuclear program. They’ve also destroyed the conventional missile capability of Iran that threatened the country of Israel. For the Iranians, I think this is a new opportunity to actually pursue the path of peace. As I said yesterday, what the Iranians have showed through their support of terror networks, through their now-failed effort to build a nuclear weapon, is that they’re just not very good at war,” Vance said. “I think the president really hit the reset button and said, look, let’s actually produce long-term peace for the region. That’s always been his goal. I actually think when we look back, we will say the 12 Day War was an important reset moment for the entire region.”