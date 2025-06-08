Return of Abrego Garcia a ‘Win for Trump, Justice,’ Former U.S. Attorney Says

Despite the perception that the return of El Salvadoran national Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the U.S. is a loss for the Trump administration, it is actually a “complete victory,” according to former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova.

Advertisement

Abrego Garcia, the illegal alien who Democrats hailed for months as a “Maryland man” who was wrongly deported, was sent back to the U.S. to face human smuggling charges.

Instead of being a loss for Trump, “[I]t's just the opposite,” according to diGenova, adding that it is a win for both Trump and the carrying out of justice.

DiGenova said that Abrego Garcia wishes he had remained in the minimum-security prison with privileges in El Salvador.

However, Abrego Garcia will now be on lockdown in the United States. If anybody on the left thinks this is a victory, that will show you how sick they are. What they should be concerned about are the women and children who are trafficked throughout this, the fentanyl that came into the country, and cocaine along with them,” diGenova said.

“This is a complete victory for the administration of justice, for the president. And the fact that he's back in the United States should make the other cases moot. And I'm delighted. I think it couldn't be a better finish,” diGenova continued.

On Friday, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that Abrego Garcia had landed in the U.S. and would now “face justice.” Last month, a two-count indictment accusing Abrego Garcia of conspiring to transport illegal aliens inside the U.S. was unsealed by a Tennessee court. NBC News reported that the charges allege that Abrego Garcia worked to move people from Texas to other areas throughout the U.S.

According to the indictment, Abrego Garcia allegedly transported MS-13 members as well.

Abrego Garcia appeared in federal court Friday.

Prosecutors say that testimony at trial will show Abrego Garcia transported about 50 illegal aliens throughout the country per month over several years. He faces a maximum of ten years for each illegal alien he transported.