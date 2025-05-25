The Democrats Are in Such a State of Disaster, Even the NYT Can't...
Wait, Did James Comey Just Threaten Republicans Again?
Antifa Thugs Storm Christian Rally – Guess Who the Mayor Blamed for the...
American Citizen Allegedly Tried to Firebomb US Embassy in Israel – Now He...
This Is Why the Southern Poverty Law Center Claims Turning Point USA Is...
Tarlovonomics
Iran’s Regime Mouthpiece Praises D.C. Shooter as 'Basiji Brother'
VIP
Here's Why Apple CEO Frantically Called Gov. Abbott
Harvard’s Foreign Students From Countries Paying ‘Nothing’ for Education, Trump Says
Trump Admin Extradites Neo-Nazi 'Commander Butcher' Behind Plot to Poison Jewish Children
'This Motherf*cker:' Kamala Harris Went on Scathing Rant About Longtime CNN Reporter
Netanyahu Slams France, UK, Canada for Siding with Hamas: 'Murderers, Rapists, Baby Killer...
Atlantic’s Goldberg Defends Media’s Silence on Biden’s Decline
WaPo Finally Takes Down Post About 'Where Jews Belong,' but Why Was It...
Tipsheet

Senate Needs To Pass Budget for ‘26 Midterms, RNC Chair Says

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | May 25, 2025 2:25 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Even though the Senate Republicans may not currently want to pass the provisions from the House for the coming budget, they need to in order to perform in the 2026 midterms, Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley said.

Advertisement

“We've seen the House deliver on the 'big, beautiful bill, we need the Senate to do the same. I think we're going to have a lot of time to discuss over the next month what the Senate needs to do to get this bill done,” Whatley told “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. 

The political fate of the GOP is dependent on the party getting the bill through Congress and getting it to President Trump’s desk to be signed into law as soon as possible, Whatley said, adding that there is little time to get Trump’s budget, spending, and tax cuts agenda in place before the midterms next year.

“In the House, we're going to have a five-seat majority going into the [2026] election. There has never been an election with a five-seat majority for either party going into it. We have our work cut out for us there,” Whatley told host John Catsimatidis, adding that Democrats are helping Republicans by not backing what the American people voted for last year.

Recommended

The Democrats Are in Such a State of Disaster, Even the NYT Can't Spin It Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“But if the economy is strong, and the Republicans stay united, and the Democrats continue to double-down on stupid, which is what they're doing every single day, then we're going to be in a position to expand that majority in the House and hopefully hold our own in the Senate,” Whatley said.

The bill passed in the House last week, 215-214, as the GOP has a very narrow majority.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Democrats Are in Such a State of Disaster, Even the NYT Can't Spin It Matt Vespa
Antifa Thugs Storm Christian Rally – Guess Who the Mayor Blamed for the Violence Jeff Charles
Tarlovonomics Kevin McCullough
Wait, Did James Comey Just Threaten Republicans Again? Matt Vespa
Artificial Intelligence Just Did Something Terrifying in a Test — We Might Be Screwed Jeff Charles
Dear President Trump, Pull Back The Curtain Completely Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Democrats Are in Such a State of Disaster, Even the NYT Can't Spin It Matt Vespa
Advertisement