Senate Needs To Pass Budget for ‘26 Midterms, RNC Chair Says

Even though the Senate Republicans may not currently want to pass the provisions from the House for the coming budget, they need to in order to perform in the 2026 midterms, Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley said.

“We've seen the House deliver on the 'big, beautiful bill, we need the Senate to do the same. I think we're going to have a lot of time to discuss over the next month what the Senate needs to do to get this bill done,” Whatley told “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM-N.Y.

The political fate of the GOP is dependent on the party getting the bill through Congress and getting it to President Trump’s desk to be signed into law as soon as possible, Whatley said, adding that there is little time to get Trump’s budget, spending, and tax cuts agenda in place before the midterms next year.

“In the House, we're going to have a five-seat majority going into the [2026] election. There has never been an election with a five-seat majority for either party going into it. We have our work cut out for us there,” Whatley told host John Catsimatidis, adding that Democrats are helping Republicans by not backing what the American people voted for last year.

“But if the economy is strong, and the Republicans stay united, and the Democrats continue to double-down on stupid, which is what they're doing every single day, then we're going to be in a position to expand that majority in the House and hopefully hold our own in the Senate,” Whatley said.

The bill passed in the House last week, 215-214, as the GOP has a very narrow majority.