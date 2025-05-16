Tuberville Introduces Bill to Give Death Penalty to Illegals Who Kill Americans

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-AL, introduced a bill last week called the Justice for American Victims of Illegal Aliens Act, which would give the death penalty to illegal aliens who kill Americans.

The bill is co-sponsored with Sen. John Cornyn, R-TX. It would codify President Trump’s executive order that made it a capital crime for illegal aliens to kill American citizens.

Tuberville, when discussing the bill Thursday, agreed that it would be hard to pass, but called the idea “common sense.”

“It's going to be hard to pass, Rob. But, bottom line, it's all common sense,”Tuberville told Newsmax host Rob Finnerty. “You know, [former President] Joe Biden and the Democrats let in 10, 15, 20 million people that shouldn't be here. And the No. 1 thing is, now they feel like they can do pretty much anything. You know, they're involved in protests, rapes. They're even on Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security.”

“But when you kill an American citizen, like what happened to Laken Riley, we got huge problems. And you got the Democrats fighting back on this. It makes no sense to me,” Tuberville said. “We have to threaten these people with everything we've got to make sure that they at least try to go by the law while they're here, before we can get them out.”

In February last year, 22-year-old Georgia nursing student Laken Riley was murdered by an illegal alien. The illegal alien was sentenced to life in prison, as the prosecution did not pursue the death penalty.

The press release from last week quotes both Tuberville and Cornyn.

“Over the past four years, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris welcomed more than 10 million illegal immigrants into this country with open arms,” said Sen. Tuberville. “As a direct result, innocent Americans like Laken Riley and Rachel Morin have lost their lives. It’s simple: if you’re in this country illegally and you murder an American citizen, you should face the death penalty. President Trump has essentially stopped the crisis at our southern border. Republicans in Congress must do our part to ensure no more American blood is shed at the hands of criminals who shouldn’t be here in the first place.”

“Violent predators who enter our country illegally and brutally murder American citizens should be subject to the death penalty as a consequence of their heinous actions,” said Sen. Cornyn. “By enshrining President Trump’s Executive Order into law, this legislation would protect the American people, make our country safe again, and ensure no future President can singlehandedly undo this consequence for taking innocent lives.”