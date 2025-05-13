Trump Sends a Warning to Iran
Top GOP Members of Congress Call for Destruction of Hamas

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | May 13, 2025 6:30 PM
Top GOP leaders are urging Israel to continue its quest to eliminate Hamas.

The terrorist group that carried out a massacre against Israel on October 7, 2023, is still holding dozens of hostages.

On Monday, Hamas released American-Israeli Edan Alexander, seemingly to build favor with the U.S. Israel has blocked aid to Gaza, as Hamas consistently seizes supplies meant for civilians and allegedly resells them on the black market.

In response to Alexander’s release, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) posted that “Hamas terrorists brutally tortured Edan Alexander and held him hostage for 19 months. Thanks to @POTUS’s strength and leadership, Edan on his way home. We’re glad he’s heading home but this should have never happened. We demand justice for all of those still held hostage and we stand with Israel in the fight to eliminate Hamas.”

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) echoed those remarks, writing that “[A]fter more than 580 days in captivity Edan Alexander is free from Hamas terrorists. I commend President Trump for his tireless efforts to free the hostages. And we should encourage Israel to keep up the pressure to destroy Hamas and bring all the hostages home.”

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) focused on Iran as well, since Hamas is essentially an Iranian proxy. Cruz wrote that “[W]hile negotiating with Iran, the goal must be full dismantlement of their nuclear program. The Biden administration allowed them to build out their nuclear program for four years while keeping the cameras off. If they are allowed to keep any part of the program, they will be able to cheat — and the Ayatollah has cheated on every deal he’s ever signed.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee focused on quashing the rumors of a rift between President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, writing “Excellent meeting w/ @IsraeliPM. Cooperative efforts with ⁦@POTUS ⁩& ⁦@IsraeliPM ⁩resulted in Edan Alexander release. Witkoff, & Huckabee meet ahead of hostage release. Forget rumors. We’re all on same page.”

