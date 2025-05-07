‘Throw the Book’ at Judge Who Helped Illegal Alien Evade ICE, Sen. Johnson Says

Hannah Dugan, the Wisconsin judge who allegedly helped an illegal alien evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, should be held to at least the same standards of justice as anyone else would, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-WI, said Tuesday.

In late April, Dugan, a Milwaukee Circuit Court judge, was arrested by the FBI and charged with obstruction, due to allegations that she had helped illegal alien Eduardo Flores-Ruiz evade ICE agents in a courthouse.

The state’s Supreme Court subsequently suspended Dugan, saying that it was a necessary move in order to uphold the public’s confidence in Wisconsin’s courts.

It concluded “on our own motion, that it is in the public interest that she be temporarily relieved of her official duties,” the court wrote, “effective the date of this order and until further order of the court.”

“Nobody should be above the law," Johnson told Newsmax. "I think we've seen too many cases where people are above the law. These are some pretty specific allegations. And it sure looks like this judge acted and obstructed justice. And being an officer of the court, she should be held at least to the same standard, if not a higher standard.”

If convicted, “I hope they throw the book at her,” Johnson said.

“President Biden left behind an enormous mess by allowing millions of people to flood this country. Members of transnational criminal organizations, violent gangs, sex, human drug traffickers completely unvetted ... creating a clear and present danger to this country. The American people elected Donald Trump to clean up the mess,” Johnson added.