Why Bernie and AOC Should Pound Sand!
Fired DOJ Attorney Throws $1 Billion Tantrum Because of Trump's Pardons
Trump Just Dropped the Hammer on Public Broadcasting and Leftists Are Freaking Out
The Art of a Second Iran Deal
Trump's Latest Comment About Harvard Will 'Set Off a Full on Panic in...
The Liberal Narrative About Abrego Garcia Takes Another Hit
White House Celebrates Jobs Report 'Smashing Expectations for Another Month'
Trump Signs Order Creating Religious Liberty Commission
VIP
Sabato’s Crystal Ball Identifies These Two Gubernatorial Races as Toss-Ups
VIP
The Polls May Have Some Bad News for Gavin Newsom's Political Future
UPDATE: California Democrats Gut Amendment to Make Buying Minors for Sex a Felony
You Won’t Believe Where Tren de Aragua Members Were Caught Trying to Cross...
Are We About to See an AOC-Crockett Ranking Member Fight for Oversight?
Here’s What’s on the Table for the Newly-Formed MAHA Caucus
Tipsheet

Israeli Ambassador Danon Congratulates Waltz on UN Ambassador Nomination

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | May 02, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon congratulated Mike Waltz after he was nominated to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Danon called Waltz a “true friend” to the state of Israel.

Advertisement

"Waltz is a true friend of the State of Israel and of the Jewish people, and we will stand together against the forces of lies and hatred at the UN. Israel and the US are allies who share common values and who also face shared threats. Our alliance is stronger than ever – especially in the face of the hypocrisy and moral decay that characterizes several UN institutions. I am confident that we will work together to forge a clear path rooted in security, justice and accountability,” Danon said in a statement.

President Trump announced Waltz’s nomination Thursday after he was removed as national security advisor. The White House had pulled the original UN Ambassador nomination from Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY, in order to make sure that the small GOP majority in Congress stays secure.

“From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation's Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role,” Trump posted to Truth Social. “In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department. Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Recommended

Trump Just Dropped the Hammer on Public Broadcasting and Leftists Are Freaking Out Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Waltz responded on X that “I’m deeply honored to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation.”

Before becoming national security advisor, Waltz was a Florida congressman.

Danon had served as Israeli ambassador from 2015-20. He was chosen again last year as a replacement for Gilad Erdan.

Tags: UNITED NATIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Just Dropped the Hammer on Public Broadcasting and Leftists Are Freaking Out Jeff Charles
'CNN Producers Must be in Agony for Having to Post This': The Latest Trump-Kamala Poll Is Brutal Matt Vespa
You Won’t Believe Where Tren de Aragua Members Were Caught Trying to Cross the Border Madeline Leesman
Hakeem Jeffries and Ted Cruz Duked It Out Over Abrego Garcia...and It Was Epic Matt Vespa
The Trump Counterrevolution and the Moral Ledger Victor Davis Hanson
How Shri Thanedar's Impeachment Charge Against Trump Sparked an 'Internal Furor' Among Dems Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Just Dropped the Hammer on Public Broadcasting and Leftists Are Freaking Out Jeff Charles
Advertisement