Israeli Ambassador Danon Congratulates Waltz on UN Ambassador Nomination

Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon congratulated Mike Waltz after he was nominated to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Danon called Waltz a “true friend” to the state of Israel.

"Waltz is a true friend of the State of Israel and of the Jewish people, and we will stand together against the forces of lies and hatred at the UN. Israel and the US are allies who share common values and who also face shared threats. Our alliance is stronger than ever – especially in the face of the hypocrisy and moral decay that characterizes several UN institutions. I am confident that we will work together to forge a clear path rooted in security, justice and accountability,” Danon said in a statement.

President Trump announced Waltz’s nomination Thursday after he was removed as national security advisor. The White House had pulled the original UN Ambassador nomination from Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY, in order to make sure that the small GOP majority in Congress stays secure.

“From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation's Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role,” Trump posted to Truth Social. “In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department. Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Waltz responded on X that “I’m deeply honored to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation.”

I’m deeply honored to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation. pic.twitter.com/FFTPjnIYkI — Mike Waltz (@MikeWaltz47) May 1, 2025

Before becoming national security advisor, Waltz was a Florida congressman.

Danon had served as Israeli ambassador from 2015-20. He was chosen again last year as a replacement for Gilad Erdan.