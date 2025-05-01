Media Helped Create Laken Riley Act, Rep. Collins Says

A major reason why the Laken Riley Act was able to be passed and signed into law is that “the news media helped us keep her name in the media, and it became the face of this problem that we have had in our country during the Biden administration,” Rep. Mike Collins, R-GA, said Wednesday.

“The American people were demanding for something to be done and the Laken Riley Act was laying right there. And the other part of that, I think that President Trump saw that. He had already addressed that the border security was the number one problem in our country and the fact that these thugs, these criminals have invaded our country and have been raping and pillaging Americans,” Collins toldNewsmax. “It was a good first bill to be signed into law. It helped immigration, helped [border czar] Tom Homan out there to pick up these people before they really do something violent, which is what [Jose] Ibarra did to Laken Riley. And it's unfortunate that he was not given the death penalty, but that DA down there, who was a George Soros pick, would not go for the death penalty. But if there was ever a death penalty case, that's one right there.”

The bill, named for Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who was murdered by an illegal alien, was the first piece of legislation President Trump signed in his second term.

Regarding the decision of a fellow Congressman, Rep. Gabe Vasquez, D-NM, to vote against the Laken Riley Act and then to defend that decision at a recent town hall, Collins said that “[H]e can stand up for these thugs and these criminals all day long, for these murderers. They can continue to go to El Salvador. Please make sure that they keep getting on the news about that. It's more evidence out there. And even on your segment previous to this, it's just more evidence that the Democrats, where they stand, where they stand up for these illegal aliens, especially these criminals.”

“In a state like New Mexico, that you were just talking about, that just goes to show that [former President] Joe Biden and the Biden administration had another tool in their toolbox that they could have used to prevent this from happening, but they don't want that. There is a reason that they want these illegal aliens to come into our country. They need them for votes, because the American people understand that we have had enough. We've had enough of the socialistic agendas that's been crammed down our throats for four years to try to make us look more like Europe, more every day. And that's not us. America first and America is back,” Collins added.