Mark Levin Warns From Western Wall That Iran Cannot Get Nukes

Fox News and radio host Mark Levin shared a message from Jerusalem warning that the U.S. must not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.

Levin is in Israel for both Yom HaZikaron (Day of Remembrance), which honors the tens of thousands of Israeli soldiers who fell defending the country, and Yom Ha’atzmaut (Israeli Independence Day), which is on the following day.

Levin recorded a message while standing in front of the Western Wall. He pointed out that Jerusalem and Israel are sacred for both Jews and Christians.

“I’m standing here at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, the Holy Land for Jews and Christians. That wall was breached by the Romans, and the Second Temple was burned to the ground. Jews survived,” Levin said. “I want to make something very, very clear. The Iranian regime, Islamo-Nazi terrorist genocidal regime wants to get nuclear weapons, intercontinental ballistic missiles, shoot at America one day, destroy this: the Holy Land of Jews and Christians.”

“Let me tell you something, folks: we don’t get second chances with maniacs like this. So rather than them have nuclear bombs to attack us, why are we protecting their nuclear sites from our bombs? Explain that to me. So we’re going to have an EO (Executive Order), we’re gonna write it on paper, and they’re gonna say, ‘Y’know, we’re terrorists, we violate rules; we cut people’s throats, but we’re gonna honor the deal?’ No. They’re not gonna honor any deal, especially if there’s some deal where President Trump is president and then he leaves office. What about the next regime or the regime after that?” he asked rhetorically.

“This cannot be tolerated. It’s bad enough that Communists have nuclear weapons, that fascists have nuclear weapons, but there’s not a terrorist country on the face of the earth that has a nuclear weapon. We must not usher it in,” Levin stated. “This cannot stand. And I say that as an American that’s concerned about what happened on 9/11 and then other times that we have been attacked by these terrorists, too. They’re here. They’re here. They’re in this part of the world. Right here. And now they’re vulnerable.”

“We’re gonna wait for their nuclear weapons and then wring our hands about it and say what are we gonna do about it? I don’t think so. America, it’s time to speak out. It’s time to rise up. Stop the Iranian nukes. Now is the time,” Levin said.



