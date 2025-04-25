VIP
Jon Voight Will Present Trump With Plan to Fix Hollywood

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | April 25, 2025 8:00 PM
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Actor Jon Voight, along with his manager, Steven Paul, plan to present ideas to President Trump as early as next week in order to help increase film and TV production in the United States. 

Ideas Voight plans to propose may include infrastructure incentives, tax code changes and job training, all while exceeding tax credits that states usually offer.

“It's important that we compete with what's going on around the world, so there needs to be some sort of federal tax incentives,” Paul said.

In January, Trump named Voight as a special ambassador to Hollywood, alongside fellow actors Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone. 

Trump referred to Hollywood as a “great but very troubled place.”

Currently, states compete with generous tax credits in order to lure film productions. The group wants national initiatives to help the U.S. win business over other countries, Paul added.

U.S. film and TV studios have cut back production while other countries use tax incentives to lure business. For example, the industry has been doing very well in the U.K., Spain, Hungary and Australia in recent years.

Voight's group has already met with union representatives, state officials, and studio executives, according to Scott Karol, the president of Paul's company, SP Media Group.

