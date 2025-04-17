Harvard Just Got Slapped With Another Civil Rights Investigation
The Trump Admin is Doing Something New to Detect Drones
Police Reveal Florida State University Shooter's Identity – Here’s What We Know So...
Texas Just Made a Move That Will Have Teachers' Unions Seeing Red
You Weren't Supposed to Know About This Biden-Era Program – But Tulsi Gabbard...
VIP
Architect of the Dem Demise - George Clooney - Advises, and Harvard Is...
VIP
The Real Reason for 'Gun Liability Insurance' Efforts
New Poll: Californians Want Cooperation with Trump, Not Newsom’s Political Stunts
Boasberg Should Be the One Held in Contempt, Dershowitz Says
ICE Celebrates Record-Breaking Worksite Arrests, Cracking Down on Illegal Immigration Labo...
Carville Pushes for Dems' 'Top Agenda' to Be Bringing Back Alleged MS-13 Member...
VIP
Democrat Party Approval Plummets to Historic Low as Americans Reject Radical Agenda
Washington State Instructor Arrested for Brutally Attacking Pro-Trump Student
Here's the Horrific Reason Why This Mother Allegedly Drowned Her Daughter
Tipsheet

Trump Circumvents Schumer on Federal Prosecutor Nomination

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | April 17, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

President Trump on Wednesday found a way around an effort by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who tried to block one of his nominees for a federal prosecutor role in New York.

Advertisement

Trump announced his appointment of Jay Clayton as interim U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, which would circumvent the Senate confirmation process that Schumer intended to block.

“I am pleased to announce that Jay Clayton will serve as the Interim United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. During my First Term, Jay served with great distinction as the Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and earned the respect of everyone," Trump said.

“I announced my intent to nominate Jay for the Southern District of New York on November 14, 2024, and his Nomination received wide, Bipartisan support," he continued. "Now, after five months and, even though Jay was previously confirmed by the Senate on a Bipartisan basis, and has complied with ALL requests of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Schumer has announced that he is blocking all New York U.S. Attorney Nominees.
 
“The Southern District leads the Department of Justice’s oversight over our Financial Markets, and fights for the safety of Millions of New Yorkers and the over 60 Million people who visit New York annually," Trump added. "The Southern District needs strong leadership NOW, and I thank Jay for taking on this role while we continue to pursue his Senate confirmation."

Recommended

You Weren't Supposed to Know About This Biden-Era Program – But Tulsi Gabbard Just Blew it Wide Open Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Schumer had said earlier on Wednesday that he intended to stop both Clayton and Joseph Nocella Jr., a Long Island judge chosen for U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, using the “blue slip” tradition where home-state senators can effectively block a nominee if they don’t support them. The Republican majority Senate Judiciary Committee, however, does have the power to disregard Schumer and proceed with the nominees anyway.

“Donald Trump has made clear he has no fidelity to the law and intends to use the Justice Department, the U.S. Attorney offices and law enforcement as weapons to go after his perceived enemies,” Schumer stated. “Such blatant and depraved political motivations are deeply corrosive to the rule of law and leaves me deeply skeptical of the Donald Trump’s intentions for these important positions. For that reason, I will not return the blue slip for the U.S. Attorney nominees for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York.”

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JUDICIAL NOMINEES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Weren't Supposed to Know About This Biden-Era Program – But Tulsi Gabbard Just Blew it Wide Open Jeff Charles
Police Reveal Florida State University Shooter's Identity – Here’s What We Know So Far Jeff Charles
Boasberg Should Be the One Held in Contempt, Dershowitz Says Jeremy Frankel
Trump Admin Strikes Back at Judge Threatening Contempt Proceedings Jeff Charles
Democrats Will Always Side Against Normal People – Always Kurt Schlichter
Washington State Instructor Arrested for Brutally Attacking Pro-Trump Student Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Weren't Supposed to Know About This Biden-Era Program – But Tulsi Gabbard Just Blew it Wide Open Jeff Charles
Advertisement