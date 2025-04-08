After SCOTUS Win, Trump Administration Will Continue Deporting Suspected Gang Members

Trump administration officials promised to continue to deport illegal alien suspected gang members after the Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision to vacate an order by D.C. District Court Judge James Boasberg and ruled in favor of using the Alien Enemies Act.

Following the SCOTUS ruling, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, a group that the administration has designated as a terrorist organization, have the choice to either leave the country now or be deported.

“Following tonight’s landmark Supreme Court ruling, the American people can rest assured that [Noem], [Border czar Tom Homan], and I will direct our assets to scour the country for any remnants of Tren De Aragua and DEPORT THEM,” Bondi posted on X.

“President Trump was proven RIGHT once again! SCOTUS confirms our Commander-in-Chief Donald J. Trump has the power to stop the invasion of our country by terrorists using war time powers. LEAVE NOW or we will arrest you, lock you up and deport you,” Noem said.

The Supreme Court said in its opinion that, while a potential deportee is entitled to due process, the cases should not be litigated in the District of Columbia but instead in Texas, where the suspected gang members were in custody.

“The detainees seek equitable relief against the implementation of the Proclamation and against their removal under the AEA. They challenge the Government’s interpretation of the Act and assert that they do not fall within the category of removable alien enemies. But we do not reach those arguments. The detainees are confined in Texas, so venue is improper in the District of Columbia,” the majority wrote.

The three leftist justices, joined by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, dissented.

President Trump celebrated the decision on social media.

“The Supreme Court has upheld the Rule of Law in our Nation by allowing a President, whoever that may be, to be able to secure our Borders and protect our families and our Country itself. A GREAT DAY FOR JUSTICE IN AMERICA!” Trump posted on Truth Social.