Wisconsin GOP Chair Tells Conservatives to Take Court Races ‘Seriously’

Wisconsin GOP Chairman Brian Schimming said Wednesday that conservatives need to "understand the importance of the judiciary" and take court races "seriously," like any other type of political race.

“I'm starting to wonder whether we shouldn't just run — as we have a nonpartisan Supreme Court — I'm starting to wonder whether we just not have people run as Republicans and Democrats, because I think it would give additional clarity to the voters,” Schimming said on Newsmax. “Look, we had an overwhelming passage of protecting voter ID, enshrining it in the Constitution, and yet the attorney who fought voter ID is now on the Supreme Court. So, we had last-minute endorsements from the president, Elon Musk and other folks, but I think one of the lessons here is that we've got to make absolutely clear who's who in these elections. It's important.”

Wisconsin elected leftist judge Susan Crawford to the state's Supreme Court over Trump-backed Brad Schimel. The results of the race could have overwhelming consequences for congressional district boundaries and Congress’s balance of power.

“I say to conservatives around the country that I've been talking to this morning already, conservatives need to focus on these court races and take them as seriously as they do governor's or presidential races. The liberals learned this a long time ago. I've been saying this for years, so it's frustrating for me, but the courts often, as you know, end up the ultimate decider. So, we need to focus on these court races at the local and state and the appellate level, just like we do the other ones. Conservatives got to stop going, ‘Oh, it's just an off-year race.’ We can't afford to do that, period,” Schimming said.

The same thing happened in Wisconsin two years ago in a state Supreme Court race, where “the liberals took over the court for the first time in 15 years,” Schimming noted. “Within a couple of days, literally like 48 hours, the third-party group was bringing a suit to the state Supreme Court to get it to take original jurisdiction on our state legislative maps. They did that and basically tossed them. So, I think this will be deja vu all over again. I will be very, very surprised if that suit does not come soon.”