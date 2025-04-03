Lefty Trump Supporter Highlights the Biggest Threat to the MAGA Movement
Inside the FBI's Elaborate System to Protect Joe After the Hunter Biden Laptop...
The Globalist Authoritarians Are Playing With Fire
Why We Should Be Very Angry About the Tariffs — and Why Trump...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Makes Huge Announcement About Mayoral Race
VIP
Star Wars Actor Criticizes Franchise for Being 'So White'
New Bill From Chip Roy to Protect Exotic Hunting Ranches Could Bolster Conservation
Injustice in Nashville
Chris Pappas Announces Senate Run
These Four Republicans Voted With Senate Democrats to Block Canada Tariffs
Bessent Gives Warning to Countries Looking to Retaliate Over Tariffs
High Ranking MS-13 Leader Nabbed in New York
Time to Lower the Boom on Harvard
VIP
Anti-Tesla Terrorism Is Going to Get Someone Killed
Tipsheet

Wisconsin GOP Chair Tells Conservatives to Take Court Races ‘Seriously’

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | April 03, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Andy Manis

Wisconsin GOP Chairman Brian Schimming said Wednesday that conservatives need to "understand the importance of the judiciary" and take court races "seriously," like any other type of political race.

Advertisement

“I'm starting to wonder whether we shouldn't just run — as we have a nonpartisan Supreme Court — I'm starting to wonder whether we just not have people run as Republicans and Democrats, because I think it would give additional clarity to the voters,” Schimming said on Newsmax. “Look, we had an overwhelming passage of protecting voter ID, enshrining it in the Constitution, and yet the attorney who fought voter ID is now on the Supreme Court. So, we had last-minute endorsements from the president, Elon Musk and other folks, but I think one of the lessons here is that we've got to make absolutely clear who's who in these elections. It's important.”

Wisconsin elected leftist judge Susan Crawford to the state's Supreme Court over Trump-backed Brad Schimel. The results of the race could have overwhelming consequences for congressional district boundaries and Congress’s balance of power.

“I say to conservatives around the country that I've been talking to this morning already, conservatives need to focus on these court races and take them as seriously as they do governor's or presidential races. The liberals learned this a long time ago. I've been saying this for years, so it's frustrating for me, but the courts often, as you know, end up the ultimate decider. So, we need to focus on these court races at the local and state and the appellate level, just like we do the other ones. Conservatives got to stop going, ‘Oh, it's just an off-year race.’ We can't afford to do that, period,” Schimming said.

Recommended

The Globalist Authoritarians Are Playing With Fire Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

The same thing happened in Wisconsin two years ago in a state Supreme Court race, where “the liberals took over the court for the first time in 15 years,” Schimming noted. “Within a couple of days, literally like 48 hours, the third-party group was bringing a suit to the state Supreme Court to get it to take original jurisdiction on our state legislative maps. They did that and basically tossed them. So, I think this will be deja vu all over again. I will be very, very surprised if that suit does not come soon.”

Tags: ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Globalist Authoritarians Are Playing With Fire Kurt Schlichter
Inside the FBI's Elaborate System to Protect Joe After the Hunter Biden Laptop Story Broke Matt Vespa
Who's Defying Court Orders Again? Ann Coulter
Why We Should Be Very Angry About the Tariffs — and Why Trump Is Right Again Kevin McCullough
Lefty Trump Supporter Highlights the Biggest Threat to the MAGA Movement Matt Vespa
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Makes Huge Announcement About Mayoral Race Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Globalist Authoritarians Are Playing With Fire Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement