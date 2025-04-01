Walker Identifies the One Factor That Will Decide Wisconsin's Crucial Supreme Court Race

Turnout will be the key factor in who wins the Wisconsin Supreme Court election Tuesday, the state’s former Governor Scott Walker said Monday.

In the race that will determine the ideological bend of the court, Democrat Susan Crawford faces Republican Brad Schimel.

Walker was asked by Newsmax on Monday morning about the race, where he said that the contest was “razor thin.”

“The last poll had it 47 up. I think that's pretty consistent. It's all about turnout,” Walker said. “If we get just over 60 percent of the people who voted last fall for Donald Trump to vote in this election for Brad Schimel, he will win. And I think that's part of the reason why Elon Musk came last night.”

One reason that the stakes are so high is that Democrats aim to utilize the court to change the makeup of the state's U.S. House districts, potentially flipping control of the House.

“[Democrats] ignore the reality that all the Democratic votes are packed in Milwaukee and Madison, where the two Democrats in the U.S. Representatives are at. But beyond that argument, they've said it repeatedly now — they first said it in fundraising calls, now they're saying it on video — this race is really about packing the Supreme Court with four justices,” Walker said. “Now, remember, they have a 4-3 liberal majority now, but one of the four is retiring. And she's someone who's been on the bench for more than 25 years. So she understands you can't just change that if you're going to uphold the law. They don't care about the law.”

“That's why anyone who voted for Donald Trump and [Vice President] J.D. Vance in Wisconsin has to get out ... on April 1,” Walker said. “Somebody asked me what's on the line. I said, ‘Everything.’ Not only is it the House majority and what that means for Donald Trump, but here in Wisconsin, all the reforms that I signed into law as governor. Voter ID, Act 10, the $35-plus billion of saving we've seen over the last few years, school choice, expansion, right to work, you name it — every major reform they can't win when it comes to getting enough legislators elected.”

“On top of that, you've got Susan Crawford, who even the Milwaukee paper has said has given significantly shorter sentences for some of the worst offenders. People like convicted felons who have raped 4- or 5- or 6-year-old girls This is someone who doesn't belong on any court, let alone the highest court in the land,” Walker continued.