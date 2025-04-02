West Virginia Governor Wants to Make State Healthier

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey (R) said Tuesday that he wants to work with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in order to help improve the health of his state’s residents.

“West Virginia, unfortunately, has led the way in a lot of tough categories — obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. And I think one of the things that's been occurring in recent years is people have been looking as to the type of food that people are eating and different ways that folks can get healthy,” Morrisey told Newsmax.

Too many foods in the state have unhealthy ingredients, Morrisey said. Some of these ingredients lead to ADHD and other hyperactivity disorders.

“We're going to get the crap out of the foods. There's a better way to do it,” Morrisey added.

Morrisey met with Kennedy in order to discuss better ways to both encourage people to eat healthier and to subsidize nutrition.

The governor has also proposed legislation banning sodas from being bought with food stamps.

“Taxpayers shouldn't be subsidizing soda. That's going to be great for our state and for the country,” Morrisey said.

Morrisey also praised Kennedy for his support in desiring to help West Virginia to be healthier and to no longer lead in unhealthy ways. He is also looking to lose weight and lead by personal example.

“We can control our future. We can get better; we can get healthier and make real progress that will matter in terms of our healthcare outcomes. West Virginia is going to be able to get out in front and lead. I care passionately about helping protect the health of our individual citizens and setting an example for the country,” Morrisey said.

