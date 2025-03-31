Another Anti-Trump Media Narrative Is Showing No Effect With Voters
This Poll of American Jews About Trump and Israel Makes No Sense
VIP
The WHCA Just Hamstrung Its Awards Dinner, and The Atlantic Proves Leftists Are...
VIP
This Is the Harsh Reality of Unintentional Shootings Involving Children
More 'Extremely Dangerous Criminals' Have Been Sent to El Salvador
Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting 'Exploitive Ticket Scalping'
Remember Devon Archer and Jason Galanis? Trump Just Granted Them Clemency.
VIP
'Bloated Bureaucracy:' Why TSA May Be on the Chopping Block
Kirk Cameron’s New Show Teaches Kids ‘Clear Moral Lesson’
VIP
Another University Just Did Away With DEI
Brad Schimel vs. Susan Crawford: The Key Issues at Stake in Wisconsin’s Supreme...
Democratic Sen. Coons: 'Your Average Middle American' Is Too Stupid to Find Greenland...
Patronis Poised for Quick Impact in Congress
Markwayne Mullin Delivers Masterclass on 'Signalgate' During Sunday Show Appearance
Tipsheet

Senate Intel Republican: ‘SignalGate’ Does Not Show Leadership Issue With Hegseth

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | March 31, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Senate Intelligence Committee member Sen. James Lankford, R-OK, stated Sunday that he doesn’t believe there is any issue with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s leadership following the leak of a group chat discussing plans for airstrikes on Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

Advertisement

CNN anchor Dana Bash asked Lankford whether Hegseth should take responsibility for the issue since he was the one who allegedly “shared the specific information about the timing and aircraft being used” in the chat.

Lankford responded that he thinks Hegseth “just joined into an encrypted app. Lankford added that he didn’t see what happened as “much of an issue” since “they all believed that this was a closed circle of conversation.”

In addition, Hegseth just wanted to give the other administration officials “a heads up” regarding the plans for the attack, “as we had given a heads-up to our foreign partners overseas as well.”

Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg, who publicized the contents of the conversation, was inadvertently added to the chat. The breach will be investigated by the National Security Council, the White House had said.

As Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted to X last week:

Recommended

Markwayne Mullin Delivers Masterclass on 'Signalgate' During Sunday Show Appearance Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Lankford added that he doesn’t see this as “an issue of leadership” regarding Hegseth, and that calls for him to resign are “way overkill.”

Hegseth “is stepping in and has actually led a very successful first attack here on somebody that had attacked the United States over and over again. During the Biden administration, they had very limited response. Pete Hegseth has actually organized and coordinated an initial response to pushback and make them stop,” Lankford said, adding that  “the story behind the story here is that Houthis have attacked American ships 170-some-odd times. So, for the Trump administration to push back on them is an entirely appropriate thing to be able to do. And they are pushing back on them strong to be able to stop their attack on American warships.”

Tags: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Markwayne Mullin Delivers Masterclass on 'Signalgate' During Sunday Show Appearance Rebecca Downs
Democratic Sen. Coons: 'Your Average Middle American' Is Too Stupid to Find Greenland on a Map Rebecca Downs
Remember Devon Archer and Jason Galanis? Trump Just Granted Them Clemency. Rebecca Downs
Scott Jennings Goes Up Against Former Pentagon Spokesperson on 'Signalgate' Rebecca Downs
When Conservatives Refuse to Play Along, the Dems and Regime Media Lose Kurt Schlichter
Huge Fraud Uncovered! Biden Tried to Destroy America: Trump Is Fixing It! Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Markwayne Mullin Delivers Masterclass on 'Signalgate' During Sunday Show Appearance Rebecca Downs
Advertisement