Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that he expects changes going forward in terms of communications after a Signal chat group of top Trump administration officials was leaked because a journalist was added to the group accidentally.

Rubio was answering questions from reporters while standing next to Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness during a joint press conference in the Caribbean nation.

“This thing [the chat] was set up for purposes of coordinating how everyone was going to call. When these things happen, I need to call foreign ministers, especially of our close allies. We need to notify members of Congress. Other members of the team have different people they need to notify as well. And that was the purpose of why it was set up,” Rubio said. “Obviously, someone made a mistake. Someone made a big mistake and added a journalist, nothing against journalists, but you ain’t supposed to be on that thing. So they got on there and this happened.”

Rubio added that all he did on the group was identify his point of contact, which is his chief of staff, and then congratulated the team on its success.

“I’ve been assured by the Pentagon and everyone involved that none of the information that was on there, though not intended to be divulged obviously, that was a mistake and that shouldn’t have happened and the White House is looking at it, but that none of the information on there at any point threatened the operation or the lives of our servicemen. And in fact, it was a very successful operation, and it’s an ongoing operation, but that was the intent behind it,” Rubio said, adding that the Pentagon has made clear that nothing on the chat would have endangered the lives or the mission, and “the mission’s been very successful.”

Rubio supported Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s statement that there were no war plans on the chat, saying that “[T]his was a sort of description of what we could inform our counterparts around the world when the time came to do so. Again, I think the White House is looking at this entire thing. How did that journalist get on there? ... I think there’ll be reforms and changes made. So this never this was not going to happen again. It can’t. But I wanted everybody to understand why this thing was even set up in the first place, and also understand very clearly the mission was successful and at no point was it endangered."

Editor's Note: This leaked Signal chat is a non-scandal, and we need to focus on the real issues, not the Regime Media and Democrats' invented outrage.

