Rep. Donalds: Congress Wants to Rein In Trump-Hating Judges

Some Republicans on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee are looking at ways to rein in federal judges opining against President Trump’s policies.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) told Newsmax that “[T]here are members right now who are considering everything from being able to sanction, maybe censure some judges. Some are even talking [about] as much as going through the procedure of the impeachment of federal judges.”

Advertisement

“What we have is we have a wing of the federal bench that is rogue. It's been that way for decades now in the United States, where it does not matter what the law says, it doesn't matter what the Constitution says, it doesn't even matter what a president might say. They have their own agenda, and they have not been elected. They do not represent the will of the American people when it comes to immigration,” Donalds continued.

“People are going to be sent home, period. They cannot stay in the United States,” he added, noting that Trump’s deportation order is a “crystal clear, open and shut case.”

In addition, Rep. Brandon Gill, R-TX, introduced Articles of Impeachment against U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who imposed a 14-day restraining period on Saturday on Trump using the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 for deporting members of the Venezuelan criminal gang Tren de Aragua, which the administration has designated as a terror group.

Gill’s impeachment article states that Boasberg abused his power “to advance political gain while interfering with the President’s constitutional prerogatives and enforcement of the rule of law,” and that Boasberg “attempted to seize power from the Executive branch and interfere with the will of the American people.”

“By making a political decision outside the scope of his judicial duties, he compromised the impartiality of our judicial system and created a constitutional crisis,” the impeachment article states.