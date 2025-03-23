Trump Issues a New Order for Attorney General Pam Bondi. It's One That's...
Disney's Woke Snow White Is Getting Bombed Harder Than Gaza Right Now
Did You Notice What's Missing From This Anti-Trump CBS News Piece About Migrants?
Tiananmen Timmy Tries to Walk Back These Remarks About Tesla
You Can’t Hate The Fake News Media Enough
The Gaslighting Is Not Working
About Those 100 'Faith Leaders' Who Support Reckless Government Spending
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 260: Interview with the Museum of the Bible’s...
Former Defense Minister Charged For Revealing Poland's Plans to Potentially Invade Russia
Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman Sure Had a Wild Exchange With Rep. Mike Lawler
Former Federal Prosecutor Under Trump, Biden Found Dead In Virginia Home
Trump Revokes Security Clearances for Joe Biden and Other Huge Names
Trump's DOE: A Course Correction in American Education is Exactly What We Need
Texas May Be Bringing Ibogaine Therapy to the U.S.
Tipsheet

Republicans Move to Shut Down Chinese Police Stations Operating In the U.S.

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 23, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Congressional Republicans are turning up the heat on Chinese influence in the U.S. with new legislation aimed at shutting down Chinese "police stations" operating across the country. These covert outposts, reportedly set up by the Chinese Communist Party, are part of a more significant effort to monitor and intimidate Chinese nationals and dissidents living in the U.S. The proposed bill seeks to counter these foreign operations, which many lawmakers consider a serious threat to American sovereignty and national security. The move underscores growing concerns over China's expanding reach on U.S. soil and its efforts to interfere in American affairs.

Advertisement

This week, Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa), who sits on the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, introduced the Expel Illegal Chinese Police Act of 2025 (H.R.2127) that aims to end illegal intimidation tactics that undermine U.S. sovereignty. 

“The Chinese Communist Party should have never been able to operate police stations in the U.S. to surveil American citizens and harass Chinese citizens who have fled the Communist regime,” Hinson said in a statement. “We should find, prosecute, and sanction any Chinese Communist Party official involved in standing up police stations on U.S. soil.” 

She added that the act would “finally hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for such egregious violations.”

The proposed legislation would target individuals and groups running Chinese police stations in the U.S. with sanctions, asset freezes, and visa restrictions. It would also target those working under the direction of the United Front Work Department, the CCP's arm responsible for global influence operations that involve intimidation and harassment.

One of the most well-known Chinese police stations operates in New York City, managed by China’s Ministry of Public Security, which oversees domestic policing and surveillance for the Chinese Communist Party. In 2023, the FBI arrested two individuals connected to the station. One of the defendants, Chen Jinping, pleaded guilty to working as an unregistered foreign agent for China, while the other, Lu Jianwang, still faces federal charges.

Recommended

Trump Issues a New Order for Attorney General Pam Bondi. It's One That's Needed. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, introduced a similar Senate version of the legislation. 

“No foreign government has the right to operate secret police stations on American soil,” Cotton said in a statement. “The Chinese Communist Party’s actions undermine international norms and human rights by circumventing legal extradition processes and engaging in intimidation tactics.” 

The Chinese police stations do not only operate in the U.S. According to a 2022 report; there are over 100 overseas police stations in 53 countries. 

Tags: CHINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Issues a New Order for Attorney General Pam Bondi. It's One That's Needed. Matt Vespa
Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman Sure Had a Wild Exchange With Rep. Mike Lawler Rebecca Downs
Disney's Woke Snow White Is Getting Bombed Harder Than Gaza Right Now Matt Vespa
Did You Notice What's Missing From This Anti-Trump CBS News Piece About Migrants? Matt Vespa
Tiananmen Timmy Tries to Walk Back These Remarks About Tesla Matt Vespa
You Can’t Hate The Fake News Media Enough Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Issues a New Order for Attorney General Pam Bondi. It's One That's Needed. Matt Vespa
Advertisement