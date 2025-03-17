Lindsey Graham Defends Trump Stripping Security Clearances Of Law Firms

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, defended a recent decision by President Trump for revoking security clearances at several law firms involved in attacking him with lawfare.

Advertisement

In an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation,” host Margaret Brennan asked if Graham supported Trump’s actions, to which he replied that Trump has every right to do what he did.

“Yes, I think all of these things — I think [special counsel] Jack Smith was politically motivated. I think the Russian hoax — a lot of people should have gone to jail, and they didn’t. I think the idea that President Trump was an agent of Russia was manufactured,” Graham said.

Trump was well within his legal right to revoke the security clearances, Graham said, and that Trump’s actions are good for the legal system.

“Well, private business aided government power in a fashion to destroy Donald Trump’s life. You know, on our side, nobody in your world gets it, but our people believe that the Justice Department was used as a weapon to destroy Trump’s campaign and his business interests and to ruin his family. That they made up bogus charges and they proceeded in a fashion that was designed to destroy him politically and personally. I believe that. And if these people involved pay a price, they got nobody but themselves to blame. That’s what I believe,” Graham said.

Graham added that the legal theories being pushed by these firms were “designed for political outcomes more than legal outcomes.”

“And Jack Smith using the power of government, incorporating these law firms, in my view, were trying to disrupt and take down the Republican nominee for president. That this was an orchestrated effort and Biden only regretted they didn’t do it sooner. So, it was politically motivated. And everybody with their fingerprints on it, I hope they pay a price,” Graham said.