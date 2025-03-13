Susan Rice Is Weighing in on the Schumer Shutdown
US Will Take Back What Was Stolen by Other Countries, Trump Says

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | March 13, 2025 5:00 PM
Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump wants to be as flexible as possible in his economic policies, in order to make adjustments as needed along the way.

While speaking to reporters Wednesday during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in the Oval Office, Trump said that “[L]et me just tell you, I have the right to adjust. And I was called by the automakers, as an example, General Motors, Ford, etc…the big three, the big four, and they asked me to do them a favor. Could I delay it for a period of four weeks so that they’re not driven into a little bit of a disaster for them? They actually love what I’m doing, but they had a problem. And I’m not like a block that just ‘I won’t delay,’ it’s called flexibility. It’s not called inconsistency. It’s called flexibility. And I think you want me to be flexible too.”

However, once tariffs start, the president suggested there will be less flexibility.

“April 2nd is going to be a very big day for the United States of America. The United States of America is going to take back a lot of what was stolen from it by other countries and by frankly, incompetent U.S. leadership, grossly incompetent,” Trump said.

Regarding immigration and former President Biden’s open border, where millions of people were let in, Trump said “[S]o look, we, this country, needed somebody to defend it. It’s this big, beautiful place that was being ripped off by illegal immigrants coming in from prisons, coming in from mental institutions, gang members, gang leaders, drug dealers, pouring into our country with the open borders. I am so angry at the last four years of what they’ve done to our country, what they’ve done to this country, between inflation, but maybe the most that bothers me is that they would allow millions of people to come into our country that are stone cold murderers, killers, drug dealers, the worst gang members, the worst people allowed into our country. And we’re now getting them out. We’re going to get them out. We’re getting them out.”

