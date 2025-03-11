Pro-Palestinian Activists in Scotland Vandalize Trump Golf Course

Pro-Palestinian activists vandalized President Trump’s Scotland golf course on Saturday in protest of his administration’s Gaza policies.

Activists wrote “Gaza is not 4 sale” on Trump’s Turnberry golf course in boldface, white capital letters, each three meters high. They also sprayed red paint on the side of the hotel and “dug up the greens including the course’s most prestigious holes — used in numerous Open Championships.”

Palestine Action, a group that engages in vandalism in protesting against Israel, claimed credit for the vandalism and posted multiple photos of the incident. They also released a press statement saying “[L]ast night’s action comes as a direct response to the US administration’s stated intent to ethnically cleanse Gaza. Having laid out his plans to ‘clean out the whole thing’ and forcibly displace its population, the US President last week published an AI video advertising his plans for the Strip, which included himself and the génocidaire Netanyahu, shirtless, drinking at the ‘Trump Gaza’ resort.”

The incident was meant to make “the popular opposition to Trump intentions clear,” according to the group.

“Palestine Action rejects Donald Trump’s treatment of Gaza as though it were his property to dispose of as he likes. To make that clear, we have shown him that his own property is not safe from acts of resistance. We will continue to take action against US-Israeli colonialism in the Palestinian homeland,” the press release stated.

Last week, Trump posted an AI video showing his proposals for Gaza, with skyscrapers in the background. The video showed a renovated beachfront with hotels and money flying in the air. It included a “Trump Gaza” building and showed Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the sun enjoying drinks.

“Around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, March 8, 2025, we received a report of damage to the golf course and premises on Maidens Road Turnberry. Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 0636 of March 8, 2025,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said.

