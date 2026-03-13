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Tipsheet

Did We Avoid Another Terrorist Attack This Week? This Arrest in Texas Makes Us Think We Did.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 13, 2026 4:00 PM
Did We Avoid Another Terrorist Attack This Week? This Arrest in Texas Makes Us Think We Did.
LightFieldStudios/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Did we avoid a third terrorist attack this week? This story out of Texas sure makes it seem like we did, after a man named Muhi Mohanad Najm was arrested on a felony charge for entering a Spring, Texas elementary school while armed and wearing tactical gear.

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Here's more:

A man dressed in military-style clothing and carrying a holstered firearm entered Zwink Elementary School in Spring Tuesday, prompting a multi-agency investigation that led to a felony arrest, according to court documents and a letter from school officials.

Kyle Najm Chris, also known as Muhi Mohanad Najm, 39, of Klein, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, a third-degree felony, which prohibits carrying weapons on school premises. The Harris County District Attorney accepted the charges, and Chris was arrested at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Chris entered the front office of Zwink Elementary, which is located off Spring Stuebner and Frassati, at around 1:30 p.m. after slipping through the front entrance when another visitor failed to fully secure the door behind them. A school employee told investigators Chris was wearing full green military or tactical law enforcement attire, including a load-bearing vest, a taser and a holstered firearm.  

When the employee asked Chris how he entered without access and whether there was armed security on campus, he told her the front door was not latched. When she asked for identification, he provided none and didn't identify himself by name or agency. He then left the building, got into a dark blue Dodge Charger and drove away.

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Related:

CRIME EDUCATION FIREARMS TERRORISM TEXAS

That could have turned out very differently.

There are a lot of questions about this situation that have not yet been answered.

So would every parent.

it's scary to think how this could have turned out very, very differently.

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Thankfully, no students or staff were hurt, and Najm was being held in the Harris County jail on $75,000 bond.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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