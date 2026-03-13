Did We Avoid Another Terrorist Attack This Week? This Arrest in Texas Makes Us Think We Did.

Did we avoid a third terrorist attack this week? This story out of Texas sure makes it seem like we did, after a man named Muhi Mohanad Najm was arrested on a felony charge for entering a Spring, Texas elementary school while armed and wearing tactical gear.

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Another incident from yesterday: 39 year old Muhi Mohanad Najm, while armed and dressed in tactical gear, entered an elementary school in Texas and was arrested. pic.twitter.com/BQNVshoQTs — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) March 13, 2026

Here's more:

A man dressed in military-style clothing and carrying a holstered firearm entered Zwink Elementary School in Spring Tuesday, prompting a multi-agency investigation that led to a felony arrest, according to court documents and a letter from school officials. Kyle Najm Chris, also known as Muhi Mohanad Najm, 39, of Klein, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, a third-degree felony, which prohibits carrying weapons on school premises. The Harris County District Attorney accepted the charges, and Chris was arrested at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Chris entered the front office of Zwink Elementary, which is located off Spring Stuebner and Frassati, at around 1:30 p.m. after slipping through the front entrance when another visitor failed to fully secure the door behind them. A school employee told investigators Chris was wearing full green military or tactical law enforcement attire, including a load-bearing vest, a taser and a holstered firearm. When the employee asked Chris how he entered without access and whether there was armed security on campus, he told her the front door was not latched. When she asked for identification, he provided none and didn't identify himself by name or agency. He then left the building, got into a dark blue Dodge Charger and drove away.

That could have turned out very differently.

An image of Muhi Mohanad Najm (court cameras must be low resolution) pic.twitter.com/HV3EtoSIqE — Roger (@Roger247_) March 13, 2026

There are a lot of questions about this situation that have not yet been answered.

There has to be more to the story here that’s just being kept from the public. If I had a kid at this school or in this district I would be standing on someone’s desk till I got answers. https://t.co/AJ8Gq4ABvb — Haolebones (@TheHaoleBones) March 13, 2026

So would every parent.

🚨 A man is facing a felony charge after allegedly entering a Klein ISD elementary school armed and dressed in tactical gear.



According to court records, Kyle Najm Chris, also known as Muhi Mohanad Najm, entered Zwink Elementary School on March 10 wearing military style… pic.twitter.com/83Iyht7wo2 — Michelle GCR (@theshellbelle) March 12, 2026

it's scary to think how this could have turned out very, very differently.

Meanwhile, a possible new terror attack at a Texas school



Kyle Najm Chris, also known as Muhi Mohanad Najm, 39, of Klein, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, a third-degree felony, which prohibits carrying weapons on school premises.https://t.co/Shw7u8tee6 — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) March 13, 2026

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Thankfully, no students or staff were hurt, and Najm was being held in the Harris County jail on $75,000 bond.

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