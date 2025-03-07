Hospital Whistleblower Getting Life Back Together After Case Dropped Thanks to Trump Admin

The whistleblower who exposed pediatric gender transition surgeries at Texas Children's Hospital (TCH), Dr. Eithan Haim, said that he is “just putting back the pieces of my life” after the case against him was dropped by the Trump administration.

Haim was charged with four counts of wrongfully obtaining individually identifiable health information by the Biden DOJ and pleaded not guilty in June. If he had been convicted he could have faced up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

“I think what's next is just putting back the pieces of my life. Even though we raised over $1 million, I mean, we still owe a little bit less than a million, especially with all of the battles we had to go through. The first indictment was completely fraudulent, the story was completely false, but a couple hundred thousand dollars to prove that. The second indictment, charged me with a nonexistent crime, kept a typo in it. Another couple hundred thousand dollars for that, couple hundred thousand more in order to develop the arguments and the motions to dismiss,” Haim told Newsmax on Thursday.

“We had to defend against a fundamentally unconstitutional gag order for someone who's never been recognized publicly for simply restating arguments my lawyers had made in their own motions. And this judge had threatened to send me to jail. The day before the case was dismissed, the judge was threatening to send me to jail because I violated his supposed fake gag order. No joke. That night we were told that if we didn't have a deal with the government by 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, I was going to jail. So I signed the agreement the night before under duress,” Haim said.

Haim added that there are likely laws in place that would hold prosecutors to account for what they did in his case, especially regarding potential conflicts of interest.

“I believe that there are laws in existence today to hold these prosecutors, FBI agents, and even judges responsible for violating their duty because you can't just pursue prosecutions, like in this case, when your entire family potentially stands to benefit, which what the situation was. The prosecutor in my case [had] multiple family members who were major donors to TCH, one who was a board member of TCH. They have companies who have contracts with hospitals under the Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) umbrella and TCH and BCM were the supposed victims of this indictment, yet the prosecutor held all of these conflicts. I think there's a law against that,” Haim said.