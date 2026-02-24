The Vibes for the US Men's Hockey Team Are So High, We Got Strippers Standing for the Anthem

They’re all nursing hangovers, and no doubt, they’ll be out drinking again later tonight. The US men’s hockey team, celebrating their first gold medal since 1980, has been going hard in Milan, tearing it up in Miami, and now they’re in the nation’s capital for President Trump’s State of the Union. They were invited during their locker room celebration on Sunday, which has infuriated all the right people. They didn’t ruin their gold medal win. They won it, it’s theirs—the libs just have to deal with the fact that no one thinks like them, and not everyone needs Paxil as they do daily.

The vibes are so great that strippers in Miami stood for the national anthem.

Love the thought of JT and Trocheck getting back to Rangers practice and having to tell Fox, “Yeah like it wasn’t really that fun. You didn’t miss much.” pic.twitter.com/y2eHPL2yo0 — The Garden Faithful (@GardenFaithful) February 24, 2026

this is the funniest video I’ve seen this week https://t.co/zhedhDWXZt — Jordan (@jordancicchelli) February 24, 2026

🚨 EPIC MOMENT FOR TEAM USA!



Men's hockey gold medalists BOARD a President Trump-sent US Air Force 757 plane in Miami, headed to the State of the Union in DC



Well-deserved, patriots! Trump kept his word. He REALLY sent a military plane to get them to DC safe. Masterclass 🇺🇸



📸… pic.twitter.com/UOfcpwvpy2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 24, 2026

They toured the White House today and met with the president, the honor of a lifetime, no matter who occupies the office. Yes, even if it were brain-dead Joe Biden, though the US hockey teams wouldn’t have won under that presidency, so it’s not worth delving into at length. Biden’s presidency was one of weakness, which leeched into every aspect of society.

The U.S. men's Olympic hockey team has arrived at the White House to meet with President Donald Trump.



🎥 @Scavino47 pic.twitter.com/lHaogw7cTa — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 24, 2026

Matthew Tkachuk has @POTUS put on his gold medal!



“I’m not giving it back” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QAR03fOzoe — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 24, 2026

Team USA arrives at the White House!!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Iv6XS5q6In — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 24, 2026

Team USA in the Oval Office! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Nq3OURxK5k — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 24, 2026

What a win, gentlemen and ladies. The women’s team also took home the gold and beat Canada 2-1 in overtime, but declined to attend this event. That’s their choice.

I’m still stoked over our teams taking double gold. I can’t even bother soaking in the drivel from the woke Left over this

We won!

Also, excellent answer here from Quinn Hughes:

WATCH: Quinn Hughes was asked by ABC's George Stephanopoulos about attending tonight's State of the Union...



"I don't know how much we're allowed to say, but yes. Yeah, we're excited to go. Something you don't get to do -- I don't know what today is - every Tuesday. But yeah --… pic.twitter.com/POH9XIXqyv — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 24, 2026

Only the media is making this a thing. Mute them.