The Vibes for the US Men's Hockey Team Are So High, We Got Strippers Standing for the Anthem

Canadians Are Having a Rough Week
Canadians Are Having a Rough Week
Iranian Students Torch Regime’s Symbols As Protests Erupt on Colleges
Iranian Students Torch Regime’s Symbols As Protests Erupt on Colleges
FedEx Wants a Refund for Trump's Tariffs – an International Court Will Decide
FedEx Wants a Refund for Trump's Tariffs – an International Court Will Decide
Watch Zohran Mamdani Fall Apart When Asked About Voter ID
Watch Zohran Mamdani Fall Apart When Asked About Voter ID
Just When You Thought Anti-Gunners Couldn't Get Any Dumber, Virginia Democrats Just Said 'Hold My Beer'
Just When You Thought Anti-Gunners Couldn't Get Any Dumber, Virginia Democrats Just Said...
Look Who Ro Khanna Is Bringing to the State of the Union Tonight
Look Who Ro Khanna Is Bringing to the State of the Union Tonight
Tom Tiffany Fires Back After Evers Says Wisconsin Would ‘Implode’ Without Illegal Immigrants
Tom Tiffany Fires Back After Evers Says Wisconsin Would ‘Implode’ Without Illegal Immigran...
Dana Bash Pulls No Punches in Her Interview With Gavin Newsom
Dana Bash Pulls No Punches in Her Interview With Gavin Newsom
VIP
Gun Rights Group Wants Explanation From Anti-Gunner Bloomberg Over Epstein Ties
Gun Rights Group Wants Explanation From Anti-Gunner Bloomberg Over Epstein Ties
VIP
Dan Bongino Goes Nuclear on Candace Owens
Dan Bongino Goes Nuclear on Candace Owens
Speaker Johnson Slams Democrats for Holding Five Counter-Events to Trump’s State of the Union Address
Speaker Johnson Slams Democrats for Holding Five Counter-Events to Trump’s State of the...
Dan Bongino on the Mexican Cartels: The Donroe Doctrine Is Not a Joke to President Trump
Dan Bongino on the Mexican Cartels: The Donroe Doctrine Is Not a Joke...
Steve Hilton Slams Newsom As a Costal Elite, Says He Is the 'Most Useless Governor in America'
Steve Hilton Slams Newsom As a Costal Elite, Says He Is the 'Most...
The Career of Tim Walz Is Over, and He Intends to Destroy Gun Rights on His Way Out
The Career of Tim Walz Is Over, and He Intends to Destroy Gun...
Tipsheet

The Vibes for the US Men's Hockey Team Are So High, We Got Strippers Standing for the Anthem

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 24, 2026 6:30 PM
The Vibes for the US Men's Hockey Team Are So High, We Got Strippers Standing for the Anthem
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

They’re all nursing hangovers, and no doubt, they’ll be out drinking again later tonight. The US men’s hockey team, celebrating their first gold medal since 1980, has been going hard in Milan, tearing it up in Miami, and now they’re in the nation’s capital for President Trump’s State of the Union. They were invited during their locker room celebration on Sunday, which has infuriated all the right people. They didn’t ruin their gold medal win. They won it, it’s theirs—the libs just have to deal with the fact that no one thinks like them, and not everyone needs Paxil as they do daily.

Advertisement

The vibes are so great that strippers in Miami stood for the national anthem.

They toured the White House today and met with the president, the honor of a lifetime, no matter who occupies the office. Yes, even if it were brain-dead Joe Biden, though the US hockey teams wouldn’t have won under that presidency, so it’s not worth delving into at length. Biden’s presidency was one of weakness, which leeched into every aspect of society. 

Recommended

Canadians Are Having a Rough Week Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP SPORTS USA WHITE HOUSE

What a win, gentlemen and ladies. The women’s team also took home the gold and beat Canada 2-1 in overtime, but declined to attend this event. That’s their choice.

I’m still stoked over our teams taking double gold. I can’t even bother soaking in the drivel from the woke Left over this 

We won!

Also, excellent answer here from Quinn Hughes:

Advertisement

Only the media is making this a thing. Mute them. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Canadians Are Having a Rough Week Matt Vespa
The Career of Tim Walz Is Over, and He Intends to Destroy Gun Rights on His Way Out Joseph Chalfant
Look Who Ro Khanna Is Bringing to the State of the Union Tonight Amy Curtis
Watch Zohran Mamdani Fall Apart When Asked About Voter ID Jeff Charles
Dana Bash Pulls No Punches in Her Interview With Gavin Newsom Amy Curtis
Jessica Tarlov Rages As USA Men's Hockey Shuts Down Trump-Hating Liberals Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Canadians Are Having a Rough Week Matt Vespa
Advertisement