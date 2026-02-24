The Vibes for the US Men's Hockey Team Are So High, We Got Strippers Standing for the Anthem

They’re all nursing hangovers, and no doubt, they’ll be out drinking again later tonight. The US men’s hockey team, celebrating their first gold medal since 1980, has been going hard in Milan, tearing it up in Miami, and now they’re in the nation’s capital for President Trump’s State of the Union. They were invited during their locker room celebration on Sunday, which has infuriated all the right people. They didn’t ruin their gold medal win. They won it, it’s theirs—the libs just have to deal with the fact that no one thinks like them, and not everyone needs Paxil as they do daily.
The vibes are so great that strippers in Miami stood for the national anthem.
Love the thought of JT and Trocheck getting back to Rangers practice and having to tell Fox, “Yeah like it wasn’t really that fun. You didn’t miss much.” pic.twitter.com/y2eHPL2yo0— The Garden Faithful (@GardenFaithful) February 24, 2026
this is the funniest video I’ve seen this week https://t.co/zhedhDWXZt— Jordan (@jordancicchelli) February 24, 2026
🚨 EPIC MOMENT FOR TEAM USA!— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 24, 2026
Men's hockey gold medalists BOARD a President Trump-sent US Air Force 757 plane in Miami, headed to the State of the Union in DC
Well-deserved, patriots! Trump kept his word. He REALLY sent a military plane to get them to DC safe. Masterclass 🇺🇸
📸… pic.twitter.com/UOfcpwvpy2
Welcome to Bada Bing https://t.co/WVnSs7vxuR pic.twitter.com/deMYq3A0KR— Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) February 24, 2026
They toured the White House today and met with the president, the honor of a lifetime, no matter who occupies the office. Yes, even if it were brain-dead Joe Biden, though the US hockey teams wouldn’t have won under that presidency, so it’s not worth delving into at length. Biden’s presidency was one of weakness, which leeched into every aspect of society.
The U.S. men's Olympic hockey team has arrived at the White House to meet with President Donald Trump.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 24, 2026
🎥 @Scavino47 pic.twitter.com/lHaogw7cTa
What a picture! 📸🔥 https://t.co/6okVStIkNX— Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 24, 2026
Matthew Tkachuk has @POTUS put on his gold medal!— Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 24, 2026
“I’m not giving it back” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QAR03fOzoe
Team USA arrives at the White House!!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Iv6XS5q6In— Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 24, 2026
Team USA in the Oval Office! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Nq3OURxK5k— Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 24, 2026
What a win, gentlemen and ladies. The women’s team also took home the gold and beat Canada 2-1 in overtime, but declined to attend this event. That’s their choice.
I’m still stoked over our teams taking double gold. I can’t even bother soaking in the drivel from the woke Left over this
We won!
Also, excellent answer here from Quinn Hughes:
WATCH: Quinn Hughes was asked by ABC's George Stephanopoulos about attending tonight's State of the Union...— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 24, 2026
"I don't know how much we're allowed to say, but yes. Yeah, we're excited to go. Something you don't get to do -- I don't know what today is - every Tuesday. But yeah --… pic.twitter.com/POH9XIXqyv
Only the media is making this a thing. Mute them.
