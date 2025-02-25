Before Trump Meeting, UK Says It Plans To Increase Military Spending

Britain announced Tuesday that it plans to increase military spending over the next few years.

This comes as Prime Minister Starmer prepares to meet with President Trump on Thursday at the White House.

Trump has been encouraging European allies to increase spending on their own militaries and contribute more to NATO’s defense. Starmer told the U.K. Parliament that it would increase its military spending from 2.3% of gross domestic value to 2.5% by 2027 and 3 percent by 2034.

“It is my first duty as Prime Minister to keep this country safe. That is why we are increasing defense spending to 2.5% of GDP from April 2027. In an ever more dangerous world, it’s vital that we protect British people at home,” Starmer said.

To offset the cost of increased military spending, Britain will cut back on foreign development aid from 0.5% of GDP to 0.3%. Starmer said this move was unfortunate but necessary, stating that “[A]t times like this, the defense and security of the British people must always come first.” Starmer added that the U.K. will also be taking on more in its commitment to NATO and “the collective defense of our continent.”

This will be Britain’s most significant military spending increase since the Cold War since “tyrants like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin only respond to strength,” Starmer said, adding that Britain will stay committed to supporting Ukraine’s defense.

“We will walk with [Ukraine] through this conflict and we will continue to do so for as long as is necessary. We will not falter in our support for Ukraine. We will not stop our efforts to end this war. And we will not rest until the people of Ukraine can live peacefully and safely in their own country,” Starmer said.