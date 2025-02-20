HHS Issues Guidance on Gender

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in accordance with President Trump’s executive orders, has issued guidance on the reality of gender.

Issued on Wednesday, the guidance states that “[T]here are only two sexes, female and male, because there are only two types of gametes. An individual human is either female or male based on whether the person is of the sex characterized by a reproductive system with the biological function of producing eggs (ova) or sperm.”

The guidance is in alignment with Trump’s Executive Order 14168, “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government.”

It also emphasizes that sex is “determined genetically at conception (fertilization), and is observable before birth.”

The department’s guidance also defines “woman” as as “an adult human female,” clearly necessary as leftists over recent years have done their best to blur the line between the two sexes, which has caused massive disruption to female opportunities, spaces, and safety.

The guidance also lists the definitions of other terms, such as sex, female, male, girl, man, boy, mother, and father:

Sex is a person’s immutable biological classification as either male or female.

Female is a person of the sex characterized by a reproductive system with the biological function of producing eggs (ova).

Male is a person of the sex characterized by a reproductive system with the biological function of producing sperm.

Woman is an adult human female.

Girl is a minor human female.

Man is an adult human male.

Boy is a minor human male.

Mother is a female parent.

Father is a male parent.