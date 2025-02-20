BREAKING: Senate Votes to Confirm Kash Patel As FBI Director
A FEMA Tragedy You May Never Hear About
Judge Orders Local Newspaper to Take Down Editorial Criticizing City Council
Authorities Foil Planned 'Mass Casualty Attack' at High School After Discovering Disturbin...
Did You See How Hamas Returned the Remains of Murdered Bibas Children?
VIP
Actress's Brother Gets Prison Time for 'Gun Crime' That Shouldn't Be Illegal
VIP
California City's Freak-Out Over Gun Store a Second Amendment Infringement
Collins Explains How She Plans to Vote on Kash Patel's Nomination to Be...
Victory: Trump Administration Can Move Ahead With Layoffs
Did You Catch How the AP Referred to Hamas Terrorists in Post About...
VIP
This Left-Wing State Finally Banned Transgender Athletes
VIP
Yet Another Attempted Car Ramming Attack by an Islamist
Mitch McConnell Will Not Seek Reelection
Here’s What Delta Is Offering the Passengers of the Toronto Plane Crash
Tipsheet

HHS Issues Guidance on Gender

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel  |  February 20, 2025 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Bill Sikes

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in accordance with President Trump’s executive orders, has issued guidance on the reality of gender.

Issued on Wednesday, the guidance states that “[T]here are only two sexes, female and male, because there are only two types of gametes. An individual human is either female or male based on whether the person is of the sex characterized by a reproductive system with the biological function of producing eggs (ova) or sperm.”

Advertisement

The guidance is in alignment with Trump’s Executive Order 14168, “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government.”

It also emphasizes that sex is “determined genetically at conception (fertilization), and is observable before birth.”

The department’s guidance also defines “woman” as as “an adult human female,” clearly necessary as leftists over recent years have done their best to blur the line between the two sexes, which has caused massive disruption to female opportunities, spaces, and safety.

The guidance also lists the definitions of other terms, such as sex, female, male, girl, man, boy, mother, and father:

Sex is a person’s immutable biological classification as either male or female.

Female is a person of the sex characterized by a reproductive system with the biological function of producing eggs (ova).

Recommended

Did You See How Hamas Returned the Remains of Murdered Bibas Children? Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Male is a person of the sex characterized by a reproductive system with the biological function of producing sperm.

Woman is an adult human female.

Girl is a minor human female.

Man is an adult human male.

Boy is a minor human male.

Mother is a female parent.

Father is a male parent.

Tags: HHS GENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did You See How Hamas Returned the Remains of Murdered Bibas Children? Jeff Charles
Did You Catch How the AP Referred to Hamas Terrorists in Post About Bibas Family? Rebecca Downs
BREAKING: Senate Votes to Confirm Kash Patel As FBI Director Jeff Charles
Authorities Foil Planned 'Mass Casualty Attack' at High School After Discovering Disturbing Scheme Jeff Charles
Judge Orders Local Newspaper to Take Down Editorial Criticizing City Council Jeff Charles
Victory: Trump Administration Can Move Ahead With Layoffs Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did You See How Hamas Returned the Remains of Murdered Bibas Children? Jeff Charles
Advertisement