Vast Majority of Donations From USAID Workers Went to Democrats

Employees from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) have donated almost entirely to Democrats.

USAID staff made $406,790 in political contributions in the 2024 election cycle, according to data collected on OpenSecrets. While $241,079, more than half of the total, went to Kamala Harris for president, only $999, which is a quarter of a percent, went to Donald Trump. 97% overall, a bit over $377,000, went to Democrats, but only $12,704 went to Republicans.

Political donations of USAID employees over $200 to PACs and candidates were tracked by Open Secrets with data from the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The numbers above show the rampant political bias at the agency.

Trump, on Monday, stated that USAID and its $50 billion annual budget were run by “radical left lunatics” who “went crazy during the Biden administration” and gave money “to people that shouldn’t be getting” it. Elon Musk stated that the agency was “beyond repair.”

USAID is now, under the Trump administration, being put into the State Department, which makes Secretary of State Marco Rubio the agency’s acting administrator. Rubio’s has had frustrations with USAID’s “insubordination” in the past.

As a Senator, “[W]e would ask them questions — ‘Who does this program fund? Who gets the money?'” and not get responses, Rubio said.

“These are taxpayer dollars,” Rubio said. “We owe the American people assurances that every dollar we are spending abroad is being spent on something that furthers our national interest.”

Many of the functions of the agency will continue, but they will be in alignment with American foreign policy, Rubio said.