Independent Journalist Highlights Why Dems Are So Quiet About Trump Right Now
CNN Doesn't Say This Outright About Trump's Cabinet Picks, but It's Now a...
The Impressive Number of Federal Workers Who Have Taken Trump's Buyout Option
Democrats Are Already Trying to Impeach Donald Trump. Here's Why.
Texas Democrat Slams Parents Who Want School Choice. He’s a Hypocrite.
Judiciary Dems Want a Second Kash Patel Hearing. Chairman Grassley Responds.
Army Recruiting Numbers Surge After Trump Win
Photos: The 'Worst of the Worst' Criminal Aliens Begin Arriving at Gitmo
VIP
How Senate Dems Are Reportedly Planning 'Revenge' Against Trump Over USAID
Charlie Kirk and Judge Jeanine Pirro: Joy Reid Doesn't Understand the Constitution
Remember That Transgender Actor Who Got Nominated for an Oscar? Well...
Bizarre: New Jersey's Governor Makes an Odd Retreat From an Illegal Immigrant Boast
Maximum Pressure on Iran Is the Minimum That Needs to Be Done
Look What Happened When Some College Students Pretended to Be ICE Agents
Tipsheet

Vast Majority of Donations From USAID Workers Went to Democrats

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel  |  February 05, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File

Employees from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) have donated almost entirely to Democrats.

USAID staff made $406,790 in political contributions in the 2024 election cycle, according to data collected on OpenSecrets. While $241,079, more than half of the total, went to Kamala Harris for president, only $999, which is a quarter of a percent, went to Donald Trump. 97% overall, a bit over $377,000, went to Democrats, but only $12,704 went to Republicans.

Advertisement

Political donations of USAID employees over $200 to PACs and candidates were tracked by Open Secrets with data from the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The numbers above show the rampant political bias at the agency.

Trump, on Monday, stated that USAID and its $50 billion annual budget were run by “radical left lunatics” who “went crazy during the Biden administration” and gave money “to people that shouldn’t be getting” it. Elon Musk stated that the agency was “beyond repair.”

USAID is now, under the Trump administration, being put into the State Department, which makes Secretary of State Marco Rubio the agency’s acting administrator. Rubio’s has had frustrations with USAID’s “insubordination” in the past. 

As a Senator, “[W]e would ask them questions — ‘Who does this program fund? Who gets the money?'” and not get responses, Rubio said. 

Recommended

Independent Journalist Highlights Why Dems Are So Quiet About Trump Right Now Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“These are taxpayer dollars,” Rubio said. “We owe the American people assurances that every dollar we are spending abroad is being spent on something that furthers our national interest.”

Many of the functions of the agency will continue, but they will be in alignment with American foreign policy, Rubio said.

Tags: GOVERNMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Independent Journalist Highlights Why Dems Are So Quiet About Trump Right Now Matt Vespa
Bizarre: New Jersey's Governor Makes an Odd Retreat From an Illegal Immigrant Boast Guy Benson
CNN Doesn't Say This Outright About Trump's Cabinet Picks, but It's Now a Fact Matt Vespa
The Biggest Threat to Trump Is Other Republicans Kurt Schlichter
Anti-Elon Musk Rally Filled With Angry Lesbians, Deranged Libs, and Overall Strangeness Matt Vespa
Look What Happened When Some College Students Pretended to Be ICE Agents Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Independent Journalist Highlights Why Dems Are So Quiet About Trump Right Now Matt Vespa
Advertisement