Tipsheet

Trump Would Rather Have Peace Agreement With Iran Than Blow It to ‘Smithereens'

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel  |  February 05, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump has urged Iran to start negotiating with the U.S. in order to achieve a “nuclear peace agreement,” in an attempt to downplay the possibility of a military strike on Iran.

Trump wrote on social media Wednesday that Iran can never get a nuclear weapon. 

“I want Iran to be a great and successful Country, but one that cannot have a Nuclear Weapon. Reports that the United States, working in conjunction with Israel, is going to blow Iran into smithereens," ARE GREATLY EXAGGERATED. I would much prefer a Verified Nuclear Peace Agreement, which will let Iran peacefully grow and prosper. We should start working on it immediately, and have a big Middle East Celebration when it is signed and completed. God Bless the Middle East!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The statement comes a day after Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, where he said that the U.S. will take control of the Gaza Strip.

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too. We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous, unexplored bombs and other weapons on the site,” Trump said.

Hamas wrote a statement criticizing Trump for the comments, saying that “[W]e reject Trump’s statements in which he said that the residents of the Gaza Strip have no choice but to leave, and we consider them a recipe for creating chaos and tension in the region.”

Tags: IRAN DONALD TRUMP

