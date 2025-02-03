Trump's Challenge to 'Birthright Citizenship' Gets Major Legal Backup
Tipsheet

US Needs to Support Israel Should It Decide to Hit Iran Nuclear Sites, Graham Says

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel  |  February 03, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The U.S. must be ready to support Israel should it decide it needs to take out Iran’s nuclear sites, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday, as the world’s leading sponsor of global terror gets closer to obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“We’re trying to define the world in which we live in accurately,” Graham told “Fox News Sunday.”

“Senator Fetterman has been a champion for the State of Israel," he continued. "I went to him and asked him, ‘would you work with me to do a census Senate resolution saying that over decades, Iran has been trying to acquire a nuclear weapon, not a nuclear power plant, that they’re the largest state sponsor of terrorism, that they would blow Israel off the map if they had a nuclear weapon, that they would come after us?’ And he said, ‘I would be glad to.’”

Graham continued by detailing the Senate resolution, saying that “[S]o what this resolution does, it lays out the case against Iran’s nuclear ambition. [Israeli Prime Minister] Bibi [Netanyahu] and the Israelis are going to have to make a decision relatively soon what to do about the Iran nuclear program.”

Graham added that he believes this is a golden opportunity.

“[T]his is not an authorization to use force, but I am here to tell you and the audience and the world that I think America should support an effort by Israel if they decide to decimate the Iranian nuclear program, because I think it’s a threat to mankind, Israel is strong, Iran is weak, Hezbollah and Hamas have been decimated, they’re not finished off but they’ve been weakened, and there’s an opportunity here to hit the Iran nuclear program in a fashion I haven’t seen in decades, and I think it would be in the world’s interest for us to decimate the Iran nuclear threat while we can," the senator explained. "If we don’t, we will regret it later, and Senator Fetterman has been a champion on this and every other issue regarding Israel." 

