Trump Releases Weapons Biden Withheld From Israel

President Trump stated Saturday that weapons purchased by Israel would finally be delivered, after being withheld by the Biden administration.

The Trump administration ordered the Defense Department to release the hold it had placed on the 2,000-pound bombs that Israel had ordered.

Advertisement

“A lot of things that were ordered and paid for by Israel, but have not been sent by Biden, are now on their way!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In an apparent attempt to appease the far left wing of his party for the November election, as well as to likely force concessions from Israel in its war against Hamas, Biden had halted the supply of the bombs to Israel.

Israeli officials learned on Friday that Trump released the hold on the 1,800 MK-84 bombs, which had been held in storage up until now. The bombs are now being shipped to Israel.

The Trump administration announced that it would be pausing all foreign aid other than weapons support to Israel and Egypt. The announcement was written in a memo signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio demonstrating how the federal government would reassess its approach to foreign aid over the next 90 days, and stated that all U.S. employees working on foreign aid should immediately stop “designating new funding and taking applications, and to issue ‘stop-work’ orders to groups that have received grants.”