Trump State Department Defined as ‘Common Sense’ and America First

Newly-confirmed Secretary of State Marco Rubio sent a memo to all U.S. diplomatic and consular posts on Tuesday regarding an America First and “common sense” approach to diplomacy that should define the department’s mission.

Rubio’s memo “signals a fundamental shift in foreign policy and a realignment of all diplomatic efforts toward putting American needs first,” according to RealClearPolitics, which first obtained the memo.

“Our department will take the lead in revitalizing alliances, strengthening ties with other partners and allies, and countering the malign activities of our adversaries. We will refocus American foreign policy on the realities of today’s reemerging great power rivalry,” the memo reads. “And we will explore and creatively exploit the many new and unexpected opportunities that this changing world affords our nation.”

Regarding misplaced priorities, Rubio blamed “leaders in both political parties” who “began assuming an ever-expanding definition of the national interest prioritizing the wrong things and emphasizing ideology over common sense.”

In the memo, Rubio promised to end DEI policies and climate alarmism, focus on mass migration, pursue “energy dominance,” and end the “censorship of the American people.”

“We have misread the world, missed key trends, and lost ground internationally,” the memo continued.

“This department will no longer undertake any activities that facilitate or encourage it,” Rubio said regarding illegal immigration. “The era of mass migration must end.”

“Far too much of America’s diplomacy is focused on pushing political and cultural causes that are divisive at home and deeply unpopular abroad. This creates unnecessary friction with other nations and obstructs our ability to conduct a pragmatic foreign policy and work cooperatively with other nations to advance our core national interests,” Rubio’s memo added.