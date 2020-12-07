Finally: Bill Introduced to Outlaw Dead People Voting

Last week, Congressman Brian Babin (R-TX) introduced HR8830, also known as the “You Must Be Alive to Vote Act.”

Apparently this simple, unobjectionable idea needs to be explicitly placed into law.

The bill will “require States to obtain information from Social Security Administration on deaths for purposes of voter registration list maintenance, and for other purposes,” according to the Daily Wire.

Babin said in a statement:

“The right to vote is one of the most vital pillars of our democracy, the foundations of which are election integrity and confidence in our democratic processes. “The ease with which someone is able to steal the ballot of a deceased person and cast an illegitimate vote should disturb, alarm, and outrage every American citizen, no matter what side of the aisle they sit on. To protect our democratic process and Americans’ faith in our elections, we must ensure that deceased individuals are not allowed to remain on state voter rolls.” “My bill will prevent any funds from the U.S. Departments of Transportation or Education, with the exception of those going toward law enforcement agency grants, from going to counties of any state that do not annually check their voter lists against the Social Security Administration’s most recent death records in order to purge them of any individuals found to be deceased. All elected officials, from your local city council member to your U.S. President, have an obligation to obey the law and prevent fraud in our elections, and Congress should not be awarding taxpayer dollars to any counties or states that refuse to do the job they swore to do.”

Babin explained his legislation, which currently has eight co-sponsors, on One America News Network:

In the interview, Babin acknowledged the obvious, in that this bill should not be necessary. He also said that HR8830 should be bipartisan and that it would go far in helping Americans trust the election process by making it much more transparent.

One would hope that this bill would be passed unanimously, as there is no coherent argument against the concept of not allowing the names of dead people to be used in order to corrupt elections.