Georgia Cop Arrested for Stalking Boyfriend With Mass Surveillance Cameras

A Georgia police supervisor was arrested last week after she allegedly used a network of automated license plate reader cameras to monitor her boyfriend’s vehicle for personal reasons.

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Paige Forte, 30, a dispatcher supervisor in the Conyers Police Department’s Real-Time Crime Center, was charged with misuse of a license plate reader system following an internal audit and subsequent state investigation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation alleges that Forte accessed the Flock Safety system more than 30 times between April and July of 2026 for non-law enforcement purposes. CBS Atlanta reported that the Conyers Police Department found that she used the technology to track a vehicle driven by her domestic partner.

The Flock Safety system relies on cameras mounted along public roads that automatically capture license plate numbers, vehicle details, and location data. This information is stored in a searchable database that law enforcement agencies can access, often across county lines, and is typically kept for about 30 days.

The searches were flagged during an audit by the police department. Rockdale County Jail records show Forte was arrested on Wednesday and charged with prohibited use of law enforcement-retained license plate data.

🚨Paige Forte, a 30-year-old dispatch supervisor in the Conyers Georgia Police Department’s Real-Time Crime Center, has been arrested for allegedly misusing the Flock camera/license plate reader system to track her boyfriend.



According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, she… pic.twitter.com/mwmYRYBUQs — Bethany O’Leary 🇺🇸 🦅 (@BethanyForTruth) July 27, 2026

Investigators found that the former officer made multiple inquiries into the vehicle driven by her domestic partner in order to determine his location. The surveillance spanned about four months and involved repeated checks that went beyond any legitimate police work.

The GBI says the investigation remains active and the case file will eventually go to the Rockdale County Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and possible prosecution.

“The integrity of our department depends on the public’s confidence that we use technology responsibly and within the law,” Conyers Police Chief Scott Freeman said in a statement. “When we discovered information suggesting our policies may have been violated, we acted immediately by launching an internal investigation and requesting an independent criminal investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. No employee is above the law, and we will continue to hold ourselves to the highest standards of accountability.”

This case fits a wider pattern of similar conduct across Georgia. According to CBS Atlanta, within the past month, dozens of law enforcement officers across metro Atlanta have been terminated or disciplined over the alleged misuse of Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reader systems, and many of the cases involve officers accused of using the technology to search for or track people they knew personally.

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Several law enforcement officers in Georgia have recently faced discipline for allegedly using their departments’ Flock systems outside of official law enforcement activity. Other reports detailed arrests of five former Albany Police Department officers earlier this month on similar charges of misuse of license plate data after internal audits revealed personal searches.

This is one of several reasons why the backlash against the use of these cameras has become so fierce. City residents are outraged by the fact that law enforcement agencies have used these tools without any real oversight to prevent corrupt officers from using them to violate people’s privacy rights.

Many cities have already stopped using them in response to the outcry coming from local communities.

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