'No Tattoo, Same Crazy': Here's How Republicans Plan to Defeat Troy Jackson

Now that Troy Jackson has cinched the Democrat nomination for the Maine Senate race, Republicans are already pushing a full frontal assault against him.

GOP campaign committees and allies are going after the candidate to ensure that incumbent Sen. Susan Collins remains in her seat using a variety of tactics.

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Politico reported that the primary thrust of the Republican strategy is to link Jackson to Graham Platner, the prior Democratic nominee who left the race after a sexual assault allegation and a list of other scandals long enough to stretch over the entire United States.

The Senate Leadership Fund, the leading Republican super PAC focused on Senate races, announced a six-figure advertising campaign the same day Jackson secured the nomination. The ads feature images of Jackson and Platner campaigning side by side and embracing on stage and declares that “Jackson is like Graham Platner but worse,” referencing reporting about Jackson’s alleged temper and confrontations with colleagues.

Troy Jackson is a dangerous, scandal-plagued political insider with a history of berating his colleagues, conflict with women, and mortgage fraud.



It’s no wonder disgraced candidate Graham Platner ranked Jackson as his top choice to lead Maine.



Watch SLF’s first ad in Maine ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Yf78asmsyX — Senate Leadership Fund (@Senate_Fund) July 25, 2026

The National Republican Senatorial Committee posted a video on X that shows Platner morphing into Jackson under the caption “No tattoo, same crazy,” a reference to earlier controversy surrounding Platner’s Nazi tattoo.

Here's the Senate Leadership Fund's opening salvo at Troy Jackson, part of a six-figure ad buy: https://t.co/bw6T7dO4ko #MESEN — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) July 25, 2026

Senate Leadership Fund Communications Director Chris Gustafson said, “Chuck Schumer forcefully removed Graham Platner from the ballot against the will of Maine voters, only to replace him with a deranged and scandal-plagued political insider. Mainers value steady leadership that yields real results for the Pine Tree State, making Susan Collins the clear choice once again this November.”

Collins herself pointed out the similarities between Platner and Jackson, saying the new nominee “has adopted exactly the same platform as my old opponent” and that “It’s the democratic socialist platform and its very similar,” according to The Boston Globe.

Politico obtained messaging guidance coming from the National Republican Senatorial Committee emphasizing that “Mainers already rejected Troy Jackson once this year after his failed campaign for governor. Now Democrats are asking voters to believe the politician they didn’t want leading Augusta belongs in the United States Senate.”

It also notes that the candidate “is a radical, ill-tempered career politician whose failed record and socialist agenda make him unfit to represent Maine.”