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Tipsheet

Trump Threatens 'Massive Attack' on Iran — 'They Haven’t Received Enough Pain Yet'

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 23, 2026 2:15 PM
Trump Threatens 'Massive Attack' on Iran — 'They Haven’t Received Enough Pain Yet'
Saul Loeb/Pool via AP

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering escalating military action against the Iranian regime if it doesn’t return to the negotiating table.

The president told Axios on Thursday that he is weighing ramping up military operations against the regime, including airstrikes that would go further than the ones he ordered in late February. However, he indicated he has not made a final decision yet.

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 "I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it," he said.

Trump further stated that Israel “would join in two minutes if I ask them to” but stressed that the United States would not need their assistance.

The president said Iranian leaders “want to negotiate” but aren’t ready to commit to a peace agreement because “They haven’t received enough pain yet.”

U.S. forces carried out 12 consecutive nightss of bombing against Iranian military targets. These include the regime’s maritime assets, missile and drone storage sites, and air defenses, according to CNN. Iranian state media said the strikes have killed at least two people at an Iraq-Iran border crossing.

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DONALD TRUMP HOUTHIS IRAN MILITARY SAUDI ARABIA

Meanwhile, the Houthis in Yemen have activated, striking two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea. In a post on Truth Social, Trump threatened “the U.S. will hold Iran responsible” for the attacks because the Houthis “are a Surrogate and/or Proxy of Iran.”

Oil prices reportedly shot up to $100 per barrel for the first time since May as the conflict intensifies. 

The House on Thursday approved a war powers resolution aimed at limiting President Trump’s authority to continue airstrikes against Iran without congressional approval.

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