This Former Dem Lawmaker Is Facing an Investigation Into How She Used Tornado Relief Funds

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway’s office has opened an investigation into former Rep. Cori Bush (MO-01) over allegations that she raised money for political spending while claiming it was meant for tornado victims.

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This comes as the former lawmaker is campaigning to regain her old seat.

Bush formed an organization called Politivist Power, Inc. in Delaware in March 2025 as a 501 (c )(4). Its mission was “uniting grassroots organizing with political strategy to fight oppression.”

The group sent a fundraising email signed “Cori” asking supporters to “donate to our tornado fund today so we can continue our relief efforts.”

The emails included disclaimers noting that contributions to Politivist Power “are not affiliated with Politivist Action PAC and are not political donations.”

However, the nonprofit has no public record in IRS databases despite extensive searches. She has not explained her current role with the organization as she continues her campaign, according to KDRK.

More than a year later, 5 On Your Side cannot confirm, in any public record, that Politivist Power is a legally recognized tax-exempt organization. And Bush will not say how much the tornado appeals raised, where the money went, or what her role in the group is now that she is again a candidate for Congress.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Former Democrat Rep. and current Congressional candidate Cori Bush is now under investigation by the Missouri Attorney General for allegedly FUNNELING charity donations for a devastating tornado "nonprofit" for POLITICAL SPENDING



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AG HANAWAY: "Very… pic.twitter.com/nhJ6LYB2bZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 16, 2026

KSDK reported that the nonprofit’s finances reveal close ties to Bush’s political committees. It shows $6,300 in cash that was moved from Politivist Power to a political action committee’s non-contribution account across three payments between May 2025 and January 2026. That account paid salaries to Bush and her husband.

The PAC spent about $25,500 on consulting, fundraising, and software services that Politivist Power used. A 501(c)(4) is allowed to lobby, run issue ads, and participate in some electoral politics as long as politics is not its primary activity. These organizations do not come with the same level of disclosure requirements as others.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Former Democrat Rep. and current Congressional candidate Cori Bush is now under investigation by the Missouri Attorney General for allegedly FUNNELING charity donations for a devastating tornado "nonprofit" for POLITICAL SPENDING



🤯🤯



AG HANAWAY: "Very… — Jenn (@jenn25417) July 16, 2026

“One of the biggest issues with 501c4 nonprofits, which are not technically supposed to exist for political purposes, they’re supposed to exist for social welfare purposes,” researcher Anna Massoglia told KSDK. She further noted that “Because they are not political groups, they don’t have to disclose their donors, they don’t have to disclose much spending unless it’s express advocacy; or if they’re giving money to a political group, the political group would disclose those donations.”

Bush has not bothered to ask questions about the nonprofit or the investigation. KSDK’s Mark Maxwell asked the former lawmaker directly on camera about how much the tornado fund raised and where the money went. “You know what, you have been told multiple times that that is a PAC that I cannot speak to as a candidate,” she replied.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Former Democrat Rep. and current Congressional candidate Cori Bush is now under investigation by the Missouri Attorney General for allegedly FUNNELING charity donations for a devastating tornado "nonprofit" for POLITICAL SPENDING



🤯🤯



AG HANAWAY: "Very… pic.twitter.com/nhJ6LYB2bZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 16, 2026

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Maxwell pressed Bush, pointing out that he was only asking about the nonprofit, not the PAC. “I cannot speak to… I can speak to what I just did. That’s what I can speak to,” she said before her spokesman said, “we need to move on to the rest.”

Bush’s campaign manager later cut off further questions about the issue. “Can we have a question from someone who has not asked the question?”

The former lawmaker did say her team assisted with relief work after the tornado, but did not go into specifics.

The most recent polling in her race shows incumbent Rep. Wesley Bell leading Bush 44 percent to 40 percent with 17 percent undecided. The primary is set for August 4.

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