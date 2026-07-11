Trump Rips 'Maggot Hagerman' for Spreading 'Fake News' in New Book on His Presidency

President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at journalist and author Maggie Haberman over a book she and journalist Jonathan Swan published about the Trump administration in June.

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Haberman has covered Trump since long before he delved into politics and the two have had an adversarial relationship. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Maggot Hagerman has covered me incorrectly for ten years. Her book is a joke! 90% of it is Fake News. She has made a living off her bad reporting, and will pay the price when our Multi Billion Dollar Lawsuit against The Failing New York Times gets to Court, which should not be that long.”

The president continued, saying he doesn’t “mind bad press” but that he does “mind Fake Reportering, like what’s in her boring book, and like she’s done for eleven years, with only one aim in mind, to have Trump lose Elections but, as I sit in the Oval Office and ponder, that hasn’t worked out too well.”

Maggot is a loser! If she ever wrote the true story about me, it would actually be quite boring, but loaded with lots of SUCCESS. Also, I just finished a perfect physical at Walter Reed, I do it every six months, and I requested another Cognitive Test, the only President to do so, three times, and I aced them all — Got every question right. Few people in Washington, D.C., could do so, including Maggot and her flunky associate, Jonathan Swan. I would be willing to bet they couldn’t get 50% of the questions right. Anyway, don’t buy their book, it’s garbage!

The book, titled "Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump” was published last month and supposedly features an inside look at the Trump administration’s second term in office.

In the book, Haberman and Swan make a series of claims about Trump’s presidency. It said most of the major decisions are made by a tiny group of people who are close to the president and that they make moves so quickly that people in various federal agencies have a hard time keeping up.

A new book by the Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan provides a vivid, rigorous, and unavoidably depressing chronicle of the first year of Donald Trump’s second term in the White House. “Regime Change” is packed with news that will stay news, David Remnick writes.… pic.twitter.com/l6F5j0wcm9 — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) June 24, 2026

The authors also claim Trump ran in 2024 to avoid prison time and now seeks to use the government to enact revenge against his enemies as they did with him.

Haberman has covered Trump longer and more closely than nearly any other reporter. She started when he was a real estate developer trying to get attention from New York’s press apparatus. She joined The New York Times in 2015 and later wrote her first book about him, titled “Confidence Man.” in 2022.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Haberman for promoting false narratives about him and his supporters. But he still sat down with Haberman and Swan for an interview in March while she was working on the book.