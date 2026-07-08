'They Refused to Talk to My Roommate': Woman Slams Legacy Media Outlet for Protecting Graham Platner

One of the first women to go public with sexual misconduct allegations against Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner chimed in on new accusations against the candidate.

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Lyndsey Fifield was one of several women interviewed by The New York Times about her prior relationship with Platner. Despite telling their stories, the newspaper watered down the severity of Platner’s alleged misdeeds.

She recently commented on allegations coming from Jenny Racicot, who previously dated Platner and told Politico about how the candidate allegedly showed up drunk at her home one night and then sexually assaulted her.

Fifield publicly criticized the news outlet shortly after the report was published, accusing them of failing to report on the totality of the allegations. In a Tuesday post on X, she said she understands why Democrats “didn’t take our stories seriously when the Times reported them in June but are taking them seriously now” because “It was by design.”

She continued, “The line most shared from the piece was the claim that the Times ‘could not corroborate’ my story despite talking to two of my friends” even though she “gave them the contact information for five friends.”

Fifield explained that the Times only contacted the friends who did not know about Platner’s abusive behavior against her, but did not contact the others who were aware of it.

“I also gave them the names of all my former roommates who remembered him stalking our row house (which was about 5 houses down from his) and waiting for me to return,” she continued. “I gave them screenshots of messages between these roommates and I discussing it.”

She also provided the Times with “the names of other men I dated who might have remembered him following us around the hill and showing up on my stoop after we walked home from dates to confront us.”

I told them that during pre-marital counseling I had spoken to my ex-fiance about the abuse because I had to explain to him why I reacted with such terror any time he lost his temper. They said oh NO we don't need to bother HIM (or my priest). Besides, I had written about it in my diary in detail, they reassured. As the weeks dragged on I stopped trying to give them evidence because the amount I had already given them seemed to overwhelm them and I thought it meant they clearly had more than enough to verify my every claim. My friends might not have known the details of the abuse, but they affirmed that yes, I had told them that he was abusive—long before he ran for Senate. Besides, they assured, my part in their reporting would be small. I thought my details would only serve to affirm Jenny and the other anonymous woman. Jenny and I - having never met or spoken - both shared with these reporters terrifyingly similar details of intimate partner violence, coercive control, and cycles of abuse/love bombing. The third unnamed woman in the story did as well. But tell me again how they “could not corroborate.”

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I actually understand why Democrat leaders didn't take our stories seriously when the Times reported them in June but are taking them seriously now.



It was by design.



The line most shared from the piece was the claim that the Times “could not corroborate” my story despite… — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) July 7, 2026

Platner has denied Racicot’s accusations, just as he has with all the others who went public with their stories. Democrats have still supported the candidate up to this point. But Racicot’s allegations have prompted some high-profile leaders to call on Platner to drop out of the race.