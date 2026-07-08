James Talarico Hires Activist Who Handed Out Sex Toys on Campus to Craft Gun Policy

Democratic Texas Senate candidate James Talarico has enlisted the help of a leader in an anti-gunner movement called “C—ks not Glocks” to craft his messaging on gun control.

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The candidate has long been a supporter of anti-gunner legislation aimed at making it harder for law-abiding people to keep and bear arms.

From The New York Post:

Democratic Texas Senate hopeful James Talarico tapped the former leader of a protest movement called “C–ks Not Glocks” at the University of Texas at Austin to be his legislative aide, a job that included drafting gun control legislation. Ana Lopez helped Talarico craft three major firearm restriction bills that he rolled out in the state legislature in 2019, all of which failed to pass. Lopez took over the leadership of “C–ks Not Glocks,” which once handed out more than 4,500 dildos on the UT-Austin campus to protest a 2015 law allowing licensed gun owners to carry concealed weapons at state universities and community colleges, from founder Jessica Jin — an alum of the school, like Talarico. Lopez told Study Breaks Magazine in 2017 that Jin had moved to California after graduation and passed the “torch down to me.” With its motto of “fighting absurdity with absurdity,” members of “C–ks Not Glocks” marched on campus with t-shirts and banners depicting male genitalia emblazoned with perverse takes on pro-Second Amendment slogans such as “take it and come,” while others donned dog collar sex toys.

C—ks Not Glocks was founded by Jessica Jin after a viral Facebook post pointing to the irony that sex toys are banned in classrooms while firearms are not. It distributed thousands of multicolored sex toys for students to openly carry or strap on their backpacks.

Talarico has supported several gun control measures over his political career. His website describes them as “commonsense gun safety” laws that do not violate the Second Amendment, which he views as important, but not absolute.

The candidate supports universal background checks, safe storage requirements for firearms around children, raising the purchase age for semi-automatic rifles to 21, red flag laws, and prosecuting gun traffickers. He has opposed pro-gun laws like permitless carry.

Prominent anti-gunner groups like Giffords PAC have endorsed him for his opposition to gun ownership.

The most recent University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll showed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton leading Talarico 43 percent to 42 percent, which means this could become a hard-fought race.

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Talarico’s position on guns shows not only that he isn’t a fan of the Second Amendment, but that he is also woefully out of touch with Texans. The policies he supports might earn him accolades in states like California and New York. But in the Lone Star State, people love their guns — and their right to carry them.

It’s unclear whether Talarico will make firearms a core plank of his messaging strategy. But if he’s smart, he’d try to keep those positions to himself. But given that we already know how he feels about the issue, it will be one of many that Republicans will highlight as the campaign proceeds.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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