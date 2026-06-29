DOJ Launches Investigation Into CCP-Aligned Millionaire

The Justice Department launched a grand jury investigation in the Southern District of New York into tech billionaire Neville Roy Singham and the money flowing through his network of nonprofits and activist groups.

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A Fox News Digital investigation noted that a federal grand jury in Manhattan has already issued subpoenas for bank records and other financial documents.

A federal grand jury is investigating alleged financial crimes by Neville Roy Singham, the China-based tech tycoon whose fortune has funded a sprawling network of socialist, communist and Marxist organizations across the U.S. over the last decade. According to sources familiar with the matter, the grand jury in Manhattan has issued subpoenas as part of a probe launched by U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton for the Southern District of New York, one of the country's most powerful districts for federal prosecutions. Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche authorized the investigation as the Trump administration seeks to crack down on fraud, money laundering and other financial crimes in the multibillion-dollar nonprofit industry. The grand jury action follows a Fox News Digital investigation published in mid-March, documenting how Singham pumped $285 million from his base in Shanghai into a Goldman Sachs philanthropy fund and two shell corporations that then fed the money into a constellation of nonprofit organizations, media operations and activist groups pushing sectarian division, identity politics and support for socialist politicians. The investigation is examining the movement of the money in Singham's financial network and attempting to determine if Singham, the organizations he funded or their leaders committed wire fraud, bank fraud, money laundering or other financial crimes, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The DOJ has opened a grand jury investigation into Marxist billionaire Neville Roy Singham in the SDNY.



This is amazing news. Neville Singham is another George Soros: funding every American hating left wing group in this country.



Attached is a graphic of some of the NGOs he… pic.twitter.com/I53ms2ex2u — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) June 29, 2026

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche authorized the investigation as part of President Donald Trump’s push to punish fraud and financial crimes in the nonprofit sector.

Singham is a Chicago-born businessman who founded and later sold the IT consulting firm Thoughtworks. He now lives in Shanghai and is an avid supporter of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

He funneled about $285 million from his base in China into a Goldman Sachs fund and two shell corporations that disseminate the money to dozens of leftist activist groups. The millionaire uses his wealth to promote pro-CCP messaging, identity politics, and protests against the Trump administration’s policies.

His fund has sent $22.5 million to The People’s Forums, over $1.3 million to CodePink Women for Peace, and millions to other organizations.

Republican lawmakers have sounded the alarm about Singham’s activities and possible violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said, “When you talk about the non-profits, you have to look at how China adversely uses or how China uses our non-profit 501(c)(3) status organizations to work as CCP influencers. Singham’s group is one of these, as they try to spread and influence other organizations and participate with other organizations in protests, in demonstrations that are going to create chaos in the streets of U.S. cities.”

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In a June 2025 letter, the House Oversight Committee penned a letter accusing Singham of “funding and supporting various extremist entities in the United States with the aim of causing destruction and division in our country.” stating that he is “‘the main backer behind’ the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which has organized nationwide protests including the Los Angeles riots.” The letter demanded an investigation into several organizations linked to the millionaire.

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