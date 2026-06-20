Trump Just Slapped Down This Iranian Scheme for Strait of Hormuz





President Donald Trump on Saturday affirmed that there will be no tolls in the Strait of Hormuz for the 60 days following the deal established between the U.S. and Iran to allow more time for negotiations.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

There will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period, and there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired, unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not be completed, for services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East for purposes of both past, present, and future reimbursement of costs.

Trump’s announcement comes days after he signed a deal with the Iranian regime to curtail the fighting while reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran had blocked since shortly after the war began in late February. It also calls for the cessation of fighting in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah and requires the Iranian regime to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and halt its efforts to get nuclear weapons.

#BREAKING

Trump says 'no tolls' in Strait of Hormuz for 60 days during ceasefire, none afterward 'unless imposed by and for' US pic.twitter.com/vQkoAGvetS — Al-Estiklal English (@alestiklalen) June 20, 2026

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the regime is “not seeking to levy transit tolls; however, fees will be charged in exchange for the services that are provided,” according to The New York Times.

#BREAKING

Trump says 'no tolls' in Strait of Hormuz for 60 days during ceasefire, none afterward 'unless imposed by and for' US pic.twitter.com/vQkoAGvetS — Al-Estiklal English (@alestiklalen) June 20, 2026

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz restarted after the agreement was signed. But the flow of vessels is still below normal levels. Mine clearing teams are working to remove the hazards left during the war. However, there has been some uncertainty over whether the regime will still try to impose tolls despite what the agreement mandates.

Meanwhile, oil prices have finally begun to drop now that the waterway is open again. The waterway carries about 20 percent of the world’s oil and natural gas, as well as other resources. But if Iran imposes fees on traffic through the region, it could slow any relief Americans might get at the gas pump.

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