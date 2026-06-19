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Tipsheet

This Is Why You Should Never Leave Joe Biden Alone on a Stage

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 19, 2026 2:15 PM
This Is Why You Should Never Leave Joe Biden Alone on a Stage
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Can anyone explain why Democrats still think it’s a good idea to bring former President Joe Biden out in  public?

On Thursday, former President Barack Obama and others participated in an event to commemorate the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. After Obama gave his remarks, he, former First Lady Jill Biden, and others exited the stage, leaving Joe Biden alone on the platform.

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The footage shows Biden looking around, appearing confused as the band finishes its song. He smiles and appears to acknowledge someone in the audience. Then, he removes his glasses and asks “Where is my granddaughter?”

Needless to say, users on social media did their thing in response to the footage.

The footage shows us exactly what Democrats and their close friends and allies in the activist media tried to hide from the public for over four years. The former president was never fit to serve in the White House.

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Related:

BARACK OBAMA CHICAGO DEMOCRAT PARTY JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN

What’s funny is that now that Biden is out of office, folks on the left are using similar attacks against President Donald Trump, trying to make it appear as if he is experiencing the same level of cognitive decline as Biden.

However, video footage doesn’t lie — and this footage allows us to breathe a sigh of relief knowing that this man is no longer the president of the United States.

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