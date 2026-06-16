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Tipsheet

This Top SPLC Official Funneled Over $1 Million to Her Neo-Nazi Lover

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 16, 2026 2:15 PM
This Top SPLC Official Funneled Over $1 Million to Her Neo-Nazi Lover
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The Southern Poverty Law Center’s legal case just got a lot juicier after it was revealed that one of the organization’s leaders had a sexual relationship with an individual who belonged to a neo-Nazi group.

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Talk about sleeping with the enemy, right?

One of the SPLC’s top officials is under scrutiny for allegedly helping to pay her lover $1.2 million in donor money, according to The New York Post.

A top Southern Poverty Law Center official is accused of helping funnel $1.2 million in donor money to an informant in the National Alliance white supremacist group — who was also allegedly her lover.

The Department of Justice filed a superseding indictment against the SPLC accusing it of funneling donor cash to hate groups they were then telling donors they were fighting.

One figure, referred to as “Employee-2” in the indictment, is described as a “person who would become Director of the SPLC’s Intelligence Project.”

It also describes how “Employee-2” wrote an article based on material stolen from National Alliance headquarters in 2014 and then paid off an informant to take the blame for the robbery.

Based on the details in the June 2 superseding indictment, “Employee-2” is believed to be Heidi Beirich, a 58-year-old fascism expert who was the director of intelligence at the Alabama-based anti-extremism nonprofit between 2012 and 2019.

The indictment alleges Beirich was very close to the informant known only as “F-9” who “infiltrated the neo-Nazi organization National Alliance.”

“[Beirich] was also in a romantic relationship with F-9. During this relationship, [Beirich] and F-9 shared a house and two bank accounts,” the indictment alleges.

“Between 2015 and 2021, approximately $140,000 in donors’ money flowed from the SPLC operating account … and was ultimately deposited into the joint bank accounts held by F-9 and [Beirich].

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The indictment alleges that while the SPLC was paying the informant, he was raising money for the National Alliance. Beirich and the informant allegedly used the money to pay for personal expenses as well.

One of the SPLC’s sources broke into the National Alliance’s buildings, stole a number of documents, and took them out of town to make copies. The individual later returned the originals. The indictment claims the SPLC tried to conceal their informant’s identity by paying another informant to confess to the robbery.

Beirich used the information to write a report about the organization.

The National Alliance chairman William White Williams told the Post that some of the informants wanted to leave the organization and went to the SPLC for this purpose. However, the organization persuaded them to remain with the alliance and “get paid.”

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The SPLC’s funding for informants took on a variety of forms. It paid white nationalists and Ku Klux Klan members thousands to spend on cross burnings and other activities.

The Southern Poverty Law Center is facing a slew of charges for allegedly defrauding donors. Prosecutors say the organization covertly paid more than three million dollars to informants in hate groups between 2014 and 2023. The organization allegedly failed to inform donors that they were using the money for this purpose.

The payments were concealed through shell companies and fake bank accounts, the Justice Department noted. The indictment includes eleven counts of wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Acting ATtorney General Todd Blanche said the organization was “doing the exact opposite of what it told its donors it was doing — not dismantling extremism, but funding it.”

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