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Trump Is Setting His Sights on This Country After the Iran War Ends

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 15, 2026 1:45 PM
Trump Is Setting His Sights on This Country After the Iran War Ends
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

As the war in Iran heads to a conclusion, President Donald Trump signaled that he may set his sights back on working out a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine

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During a Monday joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump said he had a “very good conversation” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump said now that the war in Iran is finished, his administration will focus on the conflict in Ukraine. “25,000 people a month are dying, mostly, mostly soldiers. And that shouldn't happen. But had two very good conversations yesterday. We'll be talking about it,” Trump said.

The Hill reported that Putin congratulated Trump on his birthday and called him “a truly remarkable and extraordinary person and politician.” Trump raised the possibility of a ceasefire in a war that has gone on for four years. He indicated he might discuss the matter with European nations during this week’s G7 summit in France.

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DONALD TRUMP FRANCE UKRAINE VLADIMIR PUTIN VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY

Zelensky told Trump he wished him success “first and foremost in his efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine,” Reuters reported. He also briefed Trump on recent developments on the ground and indicated Ukraine’s position has strengthened.

“We talked about what could help to bring peace closer right now,” Zelenskyy said, noting the two leaders “have some good ideas that could help bring peace closer.” They agreed to continue the discussion at the G7 summit.

Russian forces on Monday launched major missile and drone strikes across Ukraine that killed 11 people, wounded dozens, and knocked out power to 140,000 households, according to Kyiv Post.

The attack involved 70 missiles and 611 drones. A direct hit set fire to the roof of the historic Dormition Cathedral, which was built in the 11th century.

U.S.-mediated talks between Kyiv and Moscow earlier this year did not produce results. But Trump hopes that renewed talks could bring about a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

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