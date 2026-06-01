Trump Slams 'Dumocrats' and GOP Critics for 'Chirping' About Iran Deal

President Donald Trump on Monday slammed those criticizing his efforts to make a peace deal with the Iranian regime after the war began in late February.

Washington and Tehran have maintained a fragile ceasefire as negotiators work to come to an agreement that would involve Iran abandoning its nuclear program.

Advertisement

“Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “But don’t the Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively ‘chirping,’ at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever. Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end - It always does!”

In a previous post, Trump went after CNN for claiming that his nuclear deal doesn’t have a provision to stop the regime from becoming a nuclear power.

Fake News CNN said today, routinely, that my Iran Nuclear Deal doesn’t talk about Nuclear, when actually it states, very clearly, that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon. It then goes on, in very strong and lengthy detail, to discuss various other aspects of Nuclear. In fact, that’s what most of the agreement is about. CNN, and so many others in the Fake News Media, is a Low Ratings disaster. Even with new ownership, it is unlikely to ever get better!!! President DJT

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Politicians on both sides of the aisle have weighed in on the ongoing talks. Some Republicans have expressed concerns that the deal might concede too much to the Iranian regime. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) wrote in a post on X, “If the result of all that is to be an Iranian regime — still run by Islamists who chant ‘death to America’ — now receiving billions of dollars, being able to enrich uranium & develop nuclear weapons, and having effective control over the Strait of Hormuz, then that outcome would be a disastrous mistake.”

I am deeply concerned about what we are hearing about an Iran “deal,” being pushed by some voices in the administration.



President Trump’s decision to strike Iran was the most consequential decision of his second term. He was right to do so, and we achieved extraordinary… — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 24, 2026

Democrats have continually blasted Trump since the war began, criticizing him for taking military action without congressional approval. House Armed Services Committee Democrats posted, “Don’t believe this claim that if somehow Donald Trump hadn’t launched this ridiculous and failed war in the Middle East, Iran would have had a nuclear weapon. He’s made it more likely that will happen and has made us have to work harder to prevent that from happening.”

Advertisement

CNN published a report suggesting that Trump’s tentative peace proposal does not discuss Iran obtaining nuclear weapons. Yet, as Trump pointed out, the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran does include language suggesting that Iran will not pursue nuclear weapons even though it focuses primarily on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Iran announced on Monday that it is ending all negotiations with the United States and declared that it will “completely” block the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state media said the move is a response to ceasefire violations after the U.S. and IRGC forces recently traded airstrikes.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.