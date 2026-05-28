James Talarico Claims Jesus was 'Radical Feminist' as His Church Gives Kids Books on Sexual Acts

Texas state Rep. James Talarico’s church explains much about the Democrat’s Senate candidate.

A Daily Wire report suggested that St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Austin, where Talarico has preached on multiple occasions, hahe told a congregation during a sermon." library that includes titles presented as “banned books.”

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The section has titles aimed at children and young adults that promote gender ideology and progressive ideas about sexuality. One title was “This Book Is Gay,” which features a chapter on the “ins and outs of gay sex.” Another title claims “God is queer.”

At this church, “children have access to a library stocked with ‘banned books’” that promote ideas that are not popular among mainstream Christians. Some of them include descriptions of anal rape, incest, and oral sex, according to The Daily Wire. Others have illustrations of oral sex and masturbation and other explicit themes.

And many of these titles are meant for children.

Ever since Talarico won the Democratic Senate primary, he has faced criticism for his past statements about Christianity, sexuality, and gender identity. Many have blasted him for twisting scripture to support his political and cultural beliefs.

During a 2021 speech on the Texas House floor while opposing a bill to keep biological males out of women’s sports, he said, “God is both masculine and feminine and everything in between. God is nonbinary.”

James Talarico, April 2021: “God is nonbinary.”



April 2026 (LAST MONTH, post-primary): If you disagree God is nonbinary, “take it up with the Apostle Paul.”



Yesterday: You know, I may have “missed the mark.”



Statement / double down this year / political quasi-retreat: pic.twitter.com/76v5vi0PqW — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 28, 2026

He has also referred to Jesus Christ as “a radical feminist.”

The candidate has also tied gender ideology to abortion access and claimed there are at least six genders. “Our trans community needs abortion care too,” he told a congregation during a sermon.”

🚨Democrats want you to believe James Talarico is a ‘Christian moderate’ for Texas Senate.

Meet the guy who preached from the pulpit:🚨



‘Our trans community needs abortion care too.’

He says he’ll keep giving sermons defending ‘trans Texans’ at the Capitol.



This is the same guy… pic.twitter.com/5qeK7ncNXl — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) May 28, 2026

During a public education hearing, he asserted, “Modern science obviously recognizes that there are many more than two biological sexes; in fact, there are six.”

In a rather bizarre moment, Talarico told podcaster Joe Rogan that the Virgin Birth justifies abortion. He argued that “before God comes over Mary, and we have the incarnation, God asks for Mary’s consent,” which means that it’s fine for women to kill their babies.

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