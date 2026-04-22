Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Her Financial Scandal. She Didn't Handle It Well.

File This Under 'Didn't Happen:' Ex-CIA Spook Alleges Trump Tried to Use the Nuclear Codes
File This Under 'Didn't Happen:' Ex-CIA Spook Alleges Trump Tried to Use the...
So, the Premise Behind Biden's 2020 Run Was Built on a Lie Paid for By the SPLC?
So, the Premise Behind Biden's 2020 Run Was Built on a Lie Paid...
Why It's Not Shocking That Chris Murphy Was Cheering for the Iranians Yesterday
Why It's Not Shocking That Chris Murphy Was Cheering for the Iranians Yesterday
Suspect Who Killed DHS Employee in Georgia Crime Spree Found Dead in His Jail Cell
Suspect Who Killed DHS Employee in Georgia Crime Spree Found Dead in His...
VIP
Turns Out There Are Some Books the Left Is Okay With Banning
Turns Out There Are Some Books the Left Is Okay With Banning
WI Gubernatorial Candidate Francesca Hong Is Happy to Receive the Endorsement of This Radical Democrat
WI Gubernatorial Candidate Francesca Hong Is Happy to Receive the Endorsement of This...
The FBI Is Hunting for Two Men Who Stole $1.8 Million From Philadelphia Brinks Truck
The FBI Is Hunting for Two Men Who Stole $1.8 Million From Philadelphia...
Tom Steyer Just Secured the Most Hypocritical Endorsement of the California Governor's Race
Tom Steyer Just Secured the Most Hypocritical Endorsement of the California Governor's Rac...
Check Out Denver Police's Latest Attempt to Stop Crime in the City
Check Out Denver Police's Latest Attempt to Stop Crime in the City
Canada's Two-Tier Justice System Is Letting a Convicted Terrorist Do What?
Canada's Two-Tier Justice System Is Letting a Convicted Terrorist Do What?
Rep. Jayapal Thinks Cuba's Healthcare System Is 'Remarkable'
Rep. Jayapal Thinks Cuba's Healthcare System Is 'Remarkable'
Fire Senator Chris Murphy!
Fire Senator Chris Murphy!
Victor Davis Hanson Says Iran is Running Out of Time
Victor Davis Hanson Says Iran is Running Out of Time
Here's What Iran Is Up to After President Trump Extended the Ceasefire
Here's What Iran Is Up to After President Trump Extended the Ceasefire
Tipsheet

Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Her Financial Scandal. She Didn't Handle It Well.

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 22, 2026 11:00 AM
Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Her Financial Scandal. She Didn't Handle It Well.
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) had a mini-meltdown on Tuesday when a reporter confronted her at the Capitol building about her campaign finance scandal.

LindellTV reporter Alison Steinberg approached the lawmaker near an elevator in the building. “The last time I spoke to you, you said that I was stupid for asking you about your financial disclosures, but there’s some discrepancies on there. Would you like to explain that?” Steinberg asked. “How did you make such a big mistake?”

Advertisement

“You are absolutely stupid for asking me anything,” Omar said, smiling.

“Well, what about the American people who are wondering how you made such a big mistake?” Steinberg pressed.

“I have explained to the American people,” Omar said. “I have given them the explanation.”

“Do you want to tell our viewers? Because they’re—”

Omar interjected, “I don’t want to tell you jack sh*t, how about that?”

There’s a reason why Omar doesn’t want to talk about the issue. CBS News reported that she amended a filing that previously said companies co-owned by her husband were worth between $6 and $30 million. But the new version placed the couple’s assets between $18,004 and $95,000.”

Recommended

Here's What Iran is Up to After President Trump Extended the Ceasefire Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ILHAN OMAR MINNESOTA

Omar’s office blamed the gap on an accounting error. But this development has prompted calls from Republicans for more scrutiny on the lawmaker’s finances.

The congresswoman has come under fire on multiple occasions over her financial disclosures and campaign finance issues. The issue began in 2019 when the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board ruled that she used campaign money for out-of-state travel and tax-related help. She was ordered to repay about $3,500 to her campaign committee and at $500 civil penalty.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Ilhan Omar. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Iran is Up to After President Trump Extended the Ceasefire Dmitri Bolt
So, the Premise Behind Biden's 2020 Run Was Built on a Lie Paid for By the SPLC? Matt Vespa
Suspect Who Killed DHS Employee in Georgia Crime Spree Found Dead in His Jail Cell Amy Curtis
Victor Davis Hanson Says Iran is Running Out of Time Dmitri Bolt
Check Out Denver Police's Latest Attempt to Stop Crime in the City Amy Curtis
Stop Being a Bum and Support Your Own Family Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's What Iran is Up to After President Trump Extended the Ceasefire Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement