Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Her Financial Scandal. She Didn't Handle It Well.

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) had a mini-meltdown on Tuesday when a reporter confronted her at the Capitol building about her campaign finance scandal.

LindellTV reporter Alison Steinberg approached the lawmaker near an elevator in the building. “The last time I spoke to you, you said that I was stupid for asking you about your financial disclosures, but there’s some discrepancies on there. Would you like to explain that?” Steinberg asked. “How did you make such a big mistake?”

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“You are absolutely stupid for asking me anything,” Omar said, smiling.

“Well, what about the American people who are wondering how you made such a big mistake?” Steinberg pressed.

“I have explained to the American people,” Omar said. “I have given them the explanation.”

“Do you want to tell our viewers? Because they’re—”

Omar interjected, “I don’t want to tell you jack sh*t, how about that?”

🚨 "STUPID" & "JACK SH*T" - ILHAN OMAR'S RESPONSE WHEN ASKED ABOUT HER $30M NET WORTH "CORRECTION"



We went back to @Ilhan Omar to ask about her $30M → $95K net worth "correction."



Her response to our reporter:

"I still think you're STUPID for asking me anything."



And when… pic.twitter.com/0odKzSLMSy — LindellTV (@RealLindellTV) April 21, 2026

There’s a reason why Omar doesn’t want to talk about the issue. CBS News reported that she amended a filing that previously said companies co-owned by her husband were worth between $6 and $30 million. But the new version placed the couple’s assets between $18,004 and $95,000.”

Asking how she went from 30M to 95M isn't anyone's business.

Stop asking questions and stay compliant. https://t.co/o0k10sXuF4 — Tony Moon (@RoofKorean7) April 21, 2026

Omar’s office blamed the gap on an accounting error. But this development has prompted calls from Republicans for more scrutiny on the lawmaker’s finances.

Ilhan Omar snaps under pressure over her financial filings. https://t.co/6mNshVN7uy — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 22, 2026

The congresswoman has come under fire on multiple occasions over her financial disclosures and campaign finance issues. The issue began in 2019 when the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board ruled that she used campaign money for out-of-state travel and tax-related help. She was ordered to repay about $3,500 to her campaign committee and at $500 civil penalty.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Ilhan Omar.

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